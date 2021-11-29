The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra Announces 2022 Season

The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra has announced its 2022 Concert Season!

The season will be comprised of some of the most beautiful music ever composed, from the salons of Vienna to the stages of Tin Pan Alley, from the damnation of Don Giovanni to the celestial grandeur of Jupiter.

For the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra's 2022 Concert Season, they are embarking again on a multi-state season with additional concerts and education programs to be announced throughout the year.

In addition to the main concert series, their education programs nurture and develop the next generation so that the company may continue to offer historical perspectives and insights for many years to come. This year the company will be presenting their informed performance education programs to students and emerging musicians in more states around the country than ever before.

The first program for 2022, Northern Serenades, brings exquisite and expressive string music written in the late 19th century. Works by Elgar, Wolf and Holst are among their best-loved, while Victor Herbert's Serenade for Strings is a neglected gem. And the richness of these pieces is complemented by Australian composer Shauna Beesley's arrangement of Schumann's Fantasiestücke for clarinet and strings, commissioned for this tour and here receiving its world premiere.

In May, the orchestra will collaborate with Australian Boys Choir, The Vocal Consort and conductor Nicholas Dinopoulos for Austrian Encounters to present some of the finest 19th-century choral repertoire in Melbourne and Geelong.

Sounds of Vienna then takes us into the early 1800s, when Vienna was the epicentre of the music world. This dynamic and vibrant culture is perfectly represented by Joseph Eybler's sparkling Quintet, and Schubert's mighty and beloved Octet, a towering piece of chamber music at its most ambitious.

In August, the company will look to the Tempestuous Skies. Mozart's Serenata Notturna was written for outdoor evening performance, with Jupiter, the subject of his final, great symphony, gazing down. Far from heavenly is the carnal and tempestuous Don Giovanni, though the music is sublime, as is the twenty-third Piano Concerto, here performed by Neal Peres Da Costa.

Learn more about the full season at https://www.arco.org.au/book-tickets-2022.