The Australian Ballet Announces Series of Online Adult Ballet Classes

For a limited time only, you can learn the artistry and technique of ballet in your own home, anywhere in the world, with The Australian Ballet's online adult ballet classes.

The company's online classes are being re-released for just $16. Classes are refreshed weekly on Thursdays at 4pm. Once purchased, you'll be able to access the class as many times as you would like over 7 days - practice makes perfect!

Two levels are available; Beginner for those who want to learn the ballet basics, and combined Intermediate/ Advanced with a focus on technique for experienced dancers.

The six-week series of adult ballet classes, held in person at the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre are currently unavailable. Stay tuned for further updates.

Class Levels:

Beginner

60-minute class

Get familiar with the barre and progress slowly into exercises in the centre of the room, helping you to improve your posture, coordination and strength.



Intermediate/ Advanced

60-minute class

Now that your brain is full of ballet enchaînement, it's time to work on technique. Intermediate/Advanced classes will develop correct body alignment, while continuing to build on your strength and coordination with variations included for more experienced dancers to help develop the musicality of your centre work.



Not sure what class to take? Watch our sample classes and decide.

All classes set to music by Principal Pianist Duncan Salton.

Learn more at https://australianballet.com.au/event/studios.