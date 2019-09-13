Taikoz Presents SEVEN FLOWERS at the City Recital Hall

On 18th October, Taikoz will present the world premiere of their latest work, Seven Flowers - a truly unique combination of spectacular taiko drumming, beautiful song, dynamic movement and stunning stage design - at the City Recital Hall.

Seven Flowers is a brand-new work based on the words of 15th century Japanese playwright and theoretician, Zeami Motokiyo. In his work Fushikaden, Zeami describes the seven periods of an artist's life, beginning at the tender age of seven. In Seven Flowers, Taikoz and special guest artists of all ages will embrace all seven of Zeami's 'ages of the artist', exploring the many faceted phases of an artist's life and work.

Seven Flowers will combine new works by Swiss composer Fritz Hauser (Shong), Western Australia's Stuart James (Kinabuhi | Kamatayon) and Taikoz's Artistic Director Ian Cleworth (The Place Where Nothing Is Done). Delicate moments will morph into thunderous peaks as artists, young to mature, perform profoundly evocative works side by side.

Alongside the world renowned Taikoz ensemble, Seven Flowers will feature a line-up of talented special guest artists, including Shakuhachi Grandmaster Riley Lee, singer/percussionist extraordinaire Jess Ciampa, Sydney Children's Choir's Eva Ancher (Voice), Taiki Kendrick, member of Taikoz student ensemble, TATAKU (taiko) and Zara Luong, member of MLC Taiko ensemble (taiko).

Seven Flowers features stunning production design which incorporates suspended skins from taiko drums and a double helix - the form that became a key to our understanding of DNA - made from recycled paper. Projections and special non-traditional lighting techniques will refer to the elements of fire, water, earth and wind and incorporate artwork from Australian visual artist Emma Hack.

Taikoz Artistic Director Ian Cleworth said, "Seven Flowers is a production very close to my heart - it stretches me in all directions, as composer, taiko performer and my original role as percussionist. I even get to sing too! Working with visual artists Bart and Emma in creating a beautiful and evocative aesthetic space for our performance has been tremendously exciting. The audience will, I'm sure, be totally captivated by the ever-evolving aural and visual panorama of Seven Flowers."

Elaine Chia, CEO of City Recital Hall, said "We are thrilled to welcome Taikoz back to City Recital Hall with Seven Flowers. With every new work, Taikoz stretches our imagination by combining spectacular aural and visual artistry, through drumming with song, in a spellbinding journey which I'm sure will be beautiful, and at times, breathless".

BOOKINGS: https://www.cityrecitalhall.com/whats-on/events/taikoz-seven-flowers/ or 02 8256 2222

TICKETS: Standard from $59, Concession from $55, Under 30 $40





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You