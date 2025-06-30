TUẤN’S PARTY Comes to PYT Fairfield

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PYT Fairfield will present Tuấn’s Party, a chaotic election night drama set in the backdrop of Kristina Keneally’s unsuccessful 2022 run, at PYT Fairfield from 30th July to 2nd August.

Not all parties are fun...

Election Night, May 2022. Lettuce costs $11 a head. Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill’ is having a surprise resurgence. Newlyweds Tuấn and Natalia are having their first guests in their new home in St John’s Park since the pandemic – their childhood Best Friend Kevin, who’s been putting in hours at Kristina Kenneally’s campaign, and his new girlfriend Nadine.

As the night goes on and local candidate Dai Le looks set to win the seat of Fowler from the Labor Party, tensions emerge, skeletons are revealed and the friendship of these four young people will be put to the test.

Devised and performed by the PYT Fairfield 2023 Company, Tuấn’s Party is a new work inspired by David Williamson’s iconic play Don’s Party, which depicts a dinner party spiralling out of control set against the 1969 Australian federal election.

On this new work, Creative Producer and Co-Writer Bina Bhattacharya said, “Political commentary in this country often feels as though it’s still harking back to the time when the original Don’s Party premiered. The most recent election results prove just how topical our reimagining, Tuấn’s Party is, with younger voters becoming the largest voting group for the first time and multicultural young people in Western Sydney proving how varied their political engagement and beliefs can be. Refreshing, authentic, culturally diverse voices are more needed on our stages than ever. We can’t wait to bring “Tuấn” back.”

PERFORMED BY Sarah Gattellari, Terence Nguyen, Nathan Niguidula, Charnel Rizk, and Olivia Xegas DIRECTED BY Neda Taha PRODUCED BY Tammy Dang, Michael Giglio, Kobra Sayyadi, Olivia Xegas & PYT Fairfield (Gabriela Green Olea) WRITTEN BY Kobra Sayyadi & Bina Bhattacharya with Tammy Dang, Sarah Gattellari, Terence Nguyen, Charnel Rizk, Neda Taha, Rennard Velasco and Olivia Xegas DRAMATURGY BY Donna Abela

Comments

