TINSELTOWN is Returning To Sydney This Holiday Season

Performances run 2nd December till 30th December.

Sep. 13, 2022  
TINSELTOWN is Returning To Sydney This Holiday Season

280 Cleveland Street on Surry Hills is going to be home to Tinseltown, Sydney's favourite Christmas pop-up! Running from 2nd December till 30th December, the all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up will be fulfilling all your festive wishes. The event is overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit!

It's time to make every day cheery again, and you guessed it...Tinseltown is all about celebrating Christmas so you can expect Santa, elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes and lots of winter warmer drinks, including a fabulous Christmas cocktail menu! The halls are more than fully decked with baubles, bows, hanging trees, wreaths and just about every festive goodie ever! You'll be left unable to shake the spirit and joy of our favourite season.

Tickets are now on sale for just $12. Your ticket includes entry to the themed bar and a merry cocktail on arrival.


