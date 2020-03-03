TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Returns To Royal Botanic Garden

In Tinkerbell and the Dream Fairies, the adventurous Tinkerbell has lost her wings and happens upon the fairies from A Midsummer Night's Dream. The cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peasblossom are travelling from Dream Land and join with Tinkerbell to go on a magical quest through Bubble Land, learning about the different worlds they are from.

Award-winning artistic director of the Australian Shakespeare Company, Glenn Elston, imagined this show for young audiences from many years spent creating theatre in magical garden settings. He is thrilled to bring this delightful show back to Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden for the Easter school holidays.

Audience members are invited to come dressed as a fairy, an elf, or any super-hero and join in the singing and dancing ...so pack a picnic and join in the magic!

For booking and more information visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au and ticketmaster.com.au.





