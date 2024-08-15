THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A MUSICAL TALE Will Make Australian Premiere Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, the stage production based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic trilogy beloved by generations of readers, will make its Australian premiere at the State Theatre Sydney from 7 January 2025.

Longtime fans and newcomers alike will journey to Middle-earth™ in the company of Hobbits, as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books The Lord of the Rings is brought to life on stage by a cast of multi-skilled actor-musicians, in a theatrical event that celebrates community, courage and camaraderie.

Created under license from Middle-earth Enterprises (the owner of exclusive worldwide motion picture and stage rights for The Lord of the Rings), producers confirmed Australia secured the production following its highly anticipated US premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale had its initial production at The Watermill Theatre in the United Kingdom, receiving rave reviews. The production will also play in Auckland, New Zealand, at the end of 2024.

The Australian production arrives following the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy which debuted in 1954.

“The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is a celebration of storytelling at its finest, most electrifying and enigmatic; and we are so pleased to support this epic adventure as it travels to the magical continent of Australia from its origins in Middle-earth. At the risk of sounding cliché, this truly is, a show you cannot miss”, Fredrica Drotos, Steward ofMEE, emphatically declared.

“It is time for Australia’s actors and actor-musicians to tell their version of The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale in Paul Hart’s wonderful theatrical production, and we are looking forward to their bringing Middle-earth to audiences at the State Theatre, Sydney”, said Kevin Wallace of Kevin Wallace Productions on behalf of the producers.

As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging - a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor, to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship. The dynamic folk-inspired score is performed live by the company on stage, weaving together original music with storytelling.

Auditions have already begun in Australia to find the next generation’s iconic roles from the beloved trilogy, including Hobbits Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, Gollum, Galadriel, Gandalf, Arwen and Aragorn.

On behalf of Australian co-producer GWB Entertainment, Torben Brookman said, “This is a production that will delight The Lord of the Rings fans of all ages, whether you are 8 or 80, there is something for everyone in this brilliant telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic tale. It is the perfect show for the summer in Sydney and we could not be more delighted to bring the production to Australia.”

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale features a book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna (Maddie, La Cava) and Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day) and original music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale (Matilda theMusical).

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is presented in Australia by Kevin Wallace Productions, GWB Entertainment, Middle-earth Enterprises, Tim McFarlane, KHAM Inc, People Entertainment Group, The Watermill Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

