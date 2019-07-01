THE GOD OF ISAAC Comes to Eternity Playhouse

Shalom and Moira Blumenthal present the Australian Premiere of THE GOD OF ISAAC, described as "a serious comedy" and a multi-dimensional love story written by celebrated American playwright James Sherman. To be directed by Moira Blumenthal THE GOD OF ISAAC plays at the Eternity Playhouse, Darlinghurst from 5 to 22 September.

It's 1977 in Skokie, Illinois. When Isaac Adams, a second-generation American Jewish journalist, learns of a plan for a group of neo-Nazis to stage a demonstration in Skokie, Illinois, he wonders what, if anything, his involvement should be. Because Isaac was raised in a non-observant home, his Jewishness had been of no relevance to him, "being Jewish meant no more than being right-handed".

Determined to find the truth, Isaac goes on a quest to find answers about his heritage, his mother, and himself. Consequently, it impacts his life in unexpected ways including the toll it takes on his relationship with his mother and the non-Jewish wife whom he loves.

Sherman has written more than a dozen plays that have been performed worldwide including Beau Jest, Magic Time, Mr 80, Jest a Second!, Romance in D, From Door to Door, Affluenza!, Half and Half and Jacob and Jack.

Bookings: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/the-god-of-isaac or 8356 9987





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You