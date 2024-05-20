THE BUGALUGS BUM THIEF Comes to Riverside Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Theatres and Red Line Productions will present The Bugalugs Bum Thief, a bum-tastic musical adaptation of Tim Winton's award-winning children's book of the same name, at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from 17th – 21st July this Winter School Holidays.

Adapted for the stage by Tim McGarry, Eva Di Cesare & Sandra Eldridge and directed by Jessica Arthur (State Theatre Company SA and STC’s The Dictionary of Lost Words, Red Line's The Wolves), The Bugalugs Bum Thief joins Skeeta, Mick and Bill as they take on an investigation to try and find the missing bums of Bugalugs.

Skeeta Anderson and the whole town of Bugalugs wake up one morning to find that their bums are gone. They can't sit, they can't keep their pants up, and they can barely stand! There's just a big hollow where a bum should be. And not only Skeeta's bum but the bum of every person in the town of Bugalugs. All 496 of them!

Skeeta Anderson, Mick Misery and Billy Marbles begin their adventure to catch the thief and get their bums back! Who is the Bugalugs bum thief?

The Bugalugs Bum Thief is a hilarious, entertaining, and inclusive celebration of friendship and adventure that promises to leave audiences of all ages with smiles and hearts full of joy.

