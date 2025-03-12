Sydney Writers' Festival and Vivid Sydney Reveal 2025 Literary Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sydney Writers' Festival and Vivid Sydney have announced three literary events, part of Vivid Sydney's Ideas program: Dreams of The Future, Why We Sleep, featuring Professor Matthew Walker, and Firetalk.



Sydney Writers' Festival Artistic Director Ann Mossop said, “Torrey Peters – the first openly trans woman nominated for the Women's Prize for Fiction, author Sisonke Msimang - a South African writer, activist and political analyst, Ziggy Ramo – fearless rapper and activist whose work explores First Nations identity, Anjali Sharma – a steadfast environmental champion, and others, will present a trailblazing discussion on literature's power to pioneer change in Dreams of The Future.”



“Professor Matthew Walker – the neuroscientist dubbed ‘the world's number one sleep expert' – and award-winning journalist Sana Qadar – will debate landmark thinking on the science of sleep and how it can improve learning, mood, energy, and longevity,” she said.



“And set against the flickering glow of the Bon(d)fire Vivid Light installation at Barangaroo Reserve, Wiradjuri poet and activist Jazz Money alongside other First Nations writers, poets, and songwriters, invite audiences to a free open-air storytelling event, that's guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind,” said Mossop.



Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini said, "Vivid Sydney stands as Australia's largest festival and premier showcase of our creative industries. Our partnership with Sydney Writers' Festival beautifully amplifies our 2025 theme of 'Dream' through these thought-provoking literary events.”



“This is exactly what makes Vivid Sydney so special, it draws people into shared experiences, creating extraordinary moments where culture, innovation, and community converge.”



“By partnering with leading cultural festivals like Sydney Writers' Festival, we're able to enrich the festival experience and connect with audiences in meaningful new ways."

Events:

Dreams of The Future | May 24, 8 pm – 9:15 pm | Sydney Town Hall | Price: $30 - $60

Why We Sleep, featuring Professor Matthew Walker | May 27, 6 pm – 7:15 pm | Sydney Town Hall | Price: $30 - $65

Firetalk | May 28, June 4, June 11 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm | Walumil Lawns, Barrangaroo | Free, tickets unreserved

The Sydney Writers' Festival program is announced on Thursday 13 March 2025. Audiences are encouraged to sign up to the SWF eNews for exclusive presale ticket access.

