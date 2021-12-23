Sydney Theatres Release Joint Statement Regarding COVID-19 Guidelines

A group of theatres in Sydney have banded together to release a joint statement enforcing stricter COVID-19 guidelines than those that are mandated by the State government.

All visitors to the venues are required to be fully vaccinated while on-site through 31 January 2022. Individuals under the age of 16 are excluded from this requirement at this time.

Additionally, masks are mandatory while in theatre auditoriums and indoor spaces, except when you are eating and drinking. Individuals aged between 12 and 15 are required to wear a fitted mask at all times. Masks are strongly recommended for those under 12 years old.

Theatres included in the statement are Bell Shakespeare, Belvoir St Theatre, Darlinghurst Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, Flight Path Theatre, Griffin Theatre, Hayes Theatre Co, Kings Cross Theatre, NIDA, Red Line Productions, Seymour Centre, and Sydney Theatre Company.

Read the full statement below:

This joint statement by theatres in Sydney acknowledges the significant and specific impacts that COVID-19 pandemic has had on the performing arts industry around the world, and specifically in Sydney. This impact extends to our artists, audiences, employees, partners, donors, funders and other stakeholders.

We recognise the ongoing risk presented by COVID-19 and are committed to operating in a way that ensures the safety and wellbeing of all our stakeholders.

We are committed to maintaining COVID-Safe policies that meet or exceed the conditions set out in Public Health Orders as released from time to time by the NSW Government Health Department.

We believe as a collective of theatres operating in Sydney that consistency across theatre venues provides certainty and security to our artists, audiences, employees, partners, donors, funders, and other stakeholders that is beneficial for the sector as a whole, as well as individual theatre companies and producers, both large and small.

With this in mind, we will maintain a requirement for all visitors to our venues to be fully vaccinated while on-site through to 31 January 2022. Please note that individuals under the age of 16 are excluded from this requirement.

We further require that masks are mandatory while in theatre auditoriums and indoor spaces (except when you are eating and drinking). This is regardless of anticipated movements in the Public Health Order and the relaxation of double dose requirements for those attending public gatherings.

Individuals aged between 12 and 15 are required to wear a fitted mask at all times in our theatres and indoor spaces. Masks are strongly recommended for individuals aged under 12.

These settings will be reviewed, and relevant changes made to our policies as required.

We are thrilled to have reopened and to have the opportunity to once again produce and present exceptional and memorable live theatre on our stages.

Names of signatories to the joint statement:

Bell Shakespeare, Belvoir St Theatre, Darlinghurst Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, Flight Path Theatre, Griffin Theatre, Hayes Theatre Co, Kings Cross Theatre, NIDA, Red Line Productions, Seymour Centre, Sydney Theatre Company