Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Will Perform SING ON! A CHORAL CELEBRATION in July

Join Sydney Philharmonia Choirs for a choral concert extravaganza, marking a major landmark in the organisation's and the city's musical history: 101 years in Sydney, and still singing!

In commemorating this incredible achievement, Australia's longest standing, largest and leading choral organisation is thrilled to present Sing On! A Choral Celebration - a once in a 101 year concert experience, comprising a sextet of world premieres from Australian composers: Elena Kats-Chernin, Daniel Walker, James Henry, Daniel Brinsmead, Andrew Anderson and Matthew Orlovich.

A highlight of the concert is sure to be the long-anticipated mainstage premiere of acclaimed Soviet-born Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin's Human Waves. Written in collaboration with librettist Tamara-Anna Cislowska, the work honours the rich legacy of Australia's migrant history through stories of real-life immigrants from different cultural backgrounds; alongside a setting of Australian pledge of citizenship; an "Ode to the Salty Paste" AKA Vegemite; and a celebration of our landscape "Continent of Light". Human Waves premiered digitally in 2020, and is presented live on stage for the first time in 2021 with full orchestration.

A second major work, arranged for this once in a 101-year celebration, Daniel Walker's Choral Crackers, is sure to entertain. A high-energy medley of excerpts from the Top-10 favourites performed by the Choirs over the last century, Choral Crackers expertly traverses the Baroque, Classical and Romantic periods, to bring the best of choral music's offerings. Think Beethoven's Ode to Joy, Mozart's Requiem, Handel's Messiah, and see if you can pick the rest!

Several shorter but no less exciting works, including two pieces commissioned as part of the Choirs Centenary commissioning program "100 Minutes of New Australian Music" will also have their debut as part of this concert extravaganza.

From James Henry, Murrgumurrgu, written in the style of traditional Aboriginal verses; to Andrew Anderson's Song in My Heart, a song for St Cecilia; Daniel Brinsmead's joyous Cantate Domino; and Matthew Orlovich's MMXX a Meditation on Auld Lang Syne, a humming chorus.

And as with all of Sydney Philharmonia's 2021 concerts, the performance will open with Deborah Cheetham and Matthew Doyle's Tarimi Nulay - Long time living here, an Acknowledgement of Country, performed in the local Gadigal language.

This blockbuster event sees all three of Sydney Philharmonia's premier choirs - VOX, Chamber Singers and Symphony Chorus, take to the stage. Brace yourself for the rare treat of hearing over 200 highly trained singers, live on stage, rejoicing in song.

Sing On! A Choral Celebration will be jointly conducted by Brett Weymark and Elizabeth Scott, with the Sydney Youth Orchestra and members of the Sydney Philharmonia Orchestra.

One concert only, 3pm, Saturday July 24. Tickets from $49.

