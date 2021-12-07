Sydney Opera House Renews Contract For Dogs to Chase Away Seagulls

The Sydney Opera House has renewed its contract for AU$376,380 ($265,515 USD), going toward a team of dogs to chase seagulls away, Newsweek reports. A trial run began in 2018 for this group of canines from the company Mad Dogs and Englishmen, which is "Australia's most popular dog walking and doggy daycare service."

The initial trial was successful, and the dogs were signed to a contract with the Opera House. The renewal contract is for the next two years.

"The results have been incredibly positive, with the seagulls keeping their distance when the dogs are present," the Opera House said in a statement.

The dogs also shoo away the birds from diners at restaurants along the Opera House's shore, which saves money, according to James Webb, the company's owner and principal dog trainer.

"Financially, it pays for itself because of the amount of money the restaurants save," Webb said. "The dogs love it, and we've refined our training over the years to where it is now."

"Last time I came here, me and my mum came to eat and we were attacked by birds and we had to leave because I couldn't deal because it was really bad," one diner told ABC Australia. "So at least with the dogs here it's better for everyone, so they can actually enjoy their food."

