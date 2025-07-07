Sydney Fringe Festival Launches 2025 Program With Over 460 Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sydney Fringe Festival has unveiled its full 2025 program, featuring more than 460 events and over 2,900 artists across four precincts and 10 festival hubs this September. It also marks a new chapter under the leadership of recently appointed CEO Patrick Kennedy.

Tickets are on sale now, with highlights including the immersive theatre experience When Night Comes by Broad Encounters, internationally acclaimed shows by renowned storytelling duo Wright & Grainger, the return of the Queer and First Nations Hubs, and the much-anticipated reopening of the Eternity Playhouse, which will showcase ambitious and cutting-edge works as part of the Off Broadway Hub.

As Sydney Fringe Festival's new CEO, Patrick Kennedy brings over 15 years experience in the arts and cultural sector. Prior to joining Sydney Fringe in 2024, Kennedy held senior roles at leading international agencies and producers, delivering national marketing and publicity campaigns for major Australian productions including Mary Poppins, & Juliet and The Phantom of the Opera, and co-founded London-based marketing agency We Are I Am. He has also been Executive Producer of Patrick Kennedy Theatre Machine since 2009, winning international acclaim for his groundbreaking independent theatre work.

Maree Taylor, Chair of the Board at Sydney Fringe, said of the appointment: “Over the past two months the Board has undertaken a rigorous global search for our next CEO. The process attracted outstanding candidates from across Australia and around the world—a testament to Sydney Fringe's reputation as one of the world's leading independent arts organisations. I'm delighted to share that, with the unanimous support of the Board, Patrick Kennedy has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sydney Fringe.

"Patrick is an accomplished leader and internationally lauded theatre maker with a proven track record in championing independent arts, strategic direction and organisational growth. His rare blend of artistic leadership, sector insight and commercial acumen makes this a confident and exciting evolution for the organisation as we continue to shape Sydney's cultural ecosystem and advocate for a more inclusive, resilient and thriving independent arts sector.”

To mark the official opening of the festival, Sydney Fringe kicks off with a free street party on Thursday 4 September at The Rocks, transforming the historic laneways and heritage buildings with hidden performances and live music. It also signals the return of SIDESHOW every Tuesday to Sunday throughout the festival, with an exciting lineup of immersive and experiential shows performed in pop-up spaces throughout the precinct. The unmissable When Night Comes by Broad Encounters is set to take over the Union Bond Store at 6-8 Atherden Street for its Sydney premiere, a bespoke, multi-sensory performance for small groups that blends cocktails and theatre in an interactive show across multiple rooms.

Renowned storytelling duo Wright & Grainger will present three of their internationally acclaimed shows: Orpheus, Helios, and the family-friendly Grandpa Poseidon; and every Saturday, SIDESHOW Wildcard presents one festival show for free at The Rocks Square. From festival favourites to hidden gems, each performance will be hand-selected by the Sydney Fringe team.

For the first time in over a year, Darlinghurst's Eternity Playhouse will open its doors as the new home of the Off Broadway Hub from 2 - 27 September, welcoming back artists and audiences to one of Sydney's most beloved performing arts venues. Showcasing bold and innovative shows across theatre, music, contemporary dance and cabaret, highlights include rising star of Australian dance, choreographer-director Lewis Major's critically acclaimed triple bill performance Triptych, fresh off the back of a world tour. Also at Eternity Playhouse, The Ghana Road Show blends circus arts, music and dance in a vibrant, high-energy performance that celebrates the richness and diversity of West African culture; and the haunting music of Kate Bush is reimagined in exquisite choral and instrumental arrangements by vocal ensemble Eklektika for their brand new show Kate Bush Unmoored.

Now in its second year, the Yagali First Nations Hub is back at PACT Centre for Emerging Artists from 28 - 30 August. Highlights include a live reading by Adam Nobilia from his upcoming memoir Australia's Least Wanted, which draws from his ten year tenure working as the Special Education Teacher in Sydney's infamous Long Bay Jail. First Nations voices feature prominently across the festival program, including First Sounds Showcase on 30 August presented by Koori Radio, Community Broadcasting Association Australia (CBAA), Gadigal Information Service (GIS) and Kameygal Music Studio — a night of powerful voices and unfiltered energy featuring a stacked lineup of emerging and established First Nations talent. Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative presents a new group exhibition showcasing works from 11 emerging artists connected to Bundjalung Country.

The Queer Hub is back at Qtopia Sydney from 2 - 27 September amplifying the work of LGBTQIA+ storytellers. Highlights include the epic comedy-variety show Queen Out (Verb) by LA-based drag queen duo Lorelei and Annie Biotixx; and musical comedy show Let's Unpack That by comedians Kate Wilkins and Nick Harriott, blending music theatre, stand-up and improvisation with songs produced by award-winning Australian musician Montaigne.

The Cabaret Hub finds a new home at Marrickville Town Hall from 2 - 28 September with a packed month-long program, including one-man show Upside Down Fantasyland, a raw and poetic exploration of Troy Rogers' journey from the shadows of his dark past into the light of his future; and La Dolce Vita…Down Under, a heartfelt cabaret by Illeana Piptone that intimately recounts her journey from Italy to Australia. Marrickville Town Hall will also be transformed by Dorothy In Oz, a brand new experience from the creator of the global smash hits The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Adventure, The Wizards Den and The Art of Murder. Audiences are transported to the wonderful world of Oz and tasked to craft their own delectable cocktail as they explore the characters within.

The Dance Hub returns to Sydney Dance Company's Neilson Studio, featuring stunning contemporary dance work by local and International Artists. Highlights include multidisciplinary New Zealand artist Liv Tennet's solo show For You to Know and Me to Find Out examining matrescence and the transformation of motherhood, which was recently awarded ‘Best in Fringe' at NZ Fringe Festival 2025. At Erskineville Town Hall, the Emerging Artists Share House, supported by the James Kirby Foundation, showcases contemporary works from rising theatremakers, while the annual month-long Sydney Fringe Comedy at the Factory Theatre features an incredible lineup of both emerging and established comedians.

LIMITLESS has a new dedicated hub at Bondi Pavillion from 16 - 20 September, celebrating the work of d/Deaf and neurodivergent artists, and artists living with a disability. Highlights include performances by singer, song-writer and disability advocate Elly-May Barnes; three-man cabaret show The Crooners: Swinging & Spinning featuring all-time favourite jazz classics; and Criptonite, a dynamic variety show and defiant celebration of disabled brilliance, curated by international pole champion Deb Roach and hosted by improv king Tom North.

Taking over The Entertainment Quarter from 29 August - 12 October, the Fool's Paradise garden presented by the award-winning Head First Acrobats, brings high-energy entertainment including the gravity-defying, laugh-out-loud spectacle Elixir Revived; and Lash Out, an all-female showcase of the fiercest women in the Australian circus industry. For the entire two weeks of the school holidays from 27 September - 12 October, The Entertainment Quarter will also host the mini-festival Fringe Kids, featuring the best in kids shows. Highlights include Camp Culture, an interactive circus show for campers of any age, hosted by Kamilaroi man and one of Australia's most prolific circus artists Dale Woodbridge Brown. Further Fringe Kids programming includes the beloved stars of ABC Kids TV in Lah-Lah Meets Sydney Youth Orchestra at Turner Hall, TAFE NSW.

The inaugural open access literature festival Parramatta's Lit! joins Sydney Fringe from 1 - 29 September with an expansive program across multiple venues, featuring panel discussions, keynote speeches, live readings, masterclasses, workshops and a zine and book fair. Sydney Fringe also extends its presence in Western Sydney with a series of programs in collaboration with performing arts venues PYT Fairfield and Riverside Theatres, presenting original works by emerging Australian artists.

An exciting new partnership with UNSW's School of Arts & Media, TheLab@UNSW will showcase exceptional experimental performance, and Sydney Fringe is also teaming up with The Old Fitz Theatre to present two bold new theatre shows from 12 - 28 September. Challenging audiences with urgent, complex questions about patriarchy and consent, She Threaded Dangerously follows four teenage girls as they fight to forge identity in a system that stifles them; and Way Back When, a gothic revenge drama by Palawa writer and actor Dylan Van Den Berg who won the 2020 Griffin Award for new Australian playwriting.

These highlights join a packed program which includes the previously announced Made in Sydney program, showcasing the best of Sydney's independent theatre-makers; inaugural collaborations with Canberra Theatre Centre through their NEW WORKS program and Wollongong's Merrigong Theatre Company through their MERRIGONGX Artists program; the annual Touring Hub bringing smash hit shows from around the world, including acclaimed UK theatremakers Sh!t Theatre with Or What's Left Of Us; and the return of comedian Jennifer Wong's sell-out show FEAST and the brand new FEAST: Morning Tea Edition.

CEO Patrick Kennedy said: “I'm thrilled to be stepping into the role of Sydney Fringe's next CEO, and I am dedicated to advancing the festival's vision to be celebrated as one of the world's leading fringe festivals, placing independent artists and cultural creators at the heart of Sydney. I look forward to driving organisational sustainability, fostering a values-driven team culture, and delivering transformative experiences for audiences and artists alike.

“The 2025 program is our most expansive yet and we're thrilled to be bringing artists and audiences together across more venues and precincts than ever before. From the return of major hubs, to the highly anticipated reopening of the Eternity Playhouse, this year's program pushes boundaries and spotlights new voices, inviting Sydneysiders to rediscover their city through unforgettable experiences in every corner.”

Tickets are now on sale for all Sydney Fringe Festival events at https://www.sydneyfringe.com/.