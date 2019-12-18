Sydney Festival's TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX Available Exclusively on TodayTix

TodayTix, the premier digital gateway to theatre and performing arts experiences, is making Sydney Festival's popular TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX programme easier and more accessible for all audiences powered by TodayTix mobile Rush technology.

For the very first time in the Festival's 44 year history, 34 shows across the 2020 program of theatre, dance, cabaret, and family friendly performances will be available to purchase day-of-show in a convenient mobile first option via the TodayTix app for just $26 (+$5 booking fee). Some of the must-see shows in the 2020 program include Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined, LIFE - the show, Bran Nue Dae and BLACK TIES.

Audiences are now encouraged to download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store and 'Unlock' the TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX feature by sharing on Facebook or Twitter for access to shows of interest. Once unlocked, audiences will have a chance to access tickets when they become available at 9am day-of-show in January throughout the Festival.

"Through our partnership with TodayTix we are thrilled to be able to offer audiences a fully digital booking experience for our popular TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX programme, making the Festival more accessible than ever," said Sydney Festival Director, Wesley Enoch. "We realise that buying same-day tickets was inconvenient for many people located outside of Sydney's centre. Now they can plan their Festival experience, avoid the queues and access discounted Festival tickets from the convenience of their mobile phone."

"TodayTix's mission is to make theater more accessible in every way possible. Our mobile Rush program offers access at what many audiences find the most frustrating part of the process - buying the tickets. Bringing the TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX programme digital makes that process faster and more convenient for Sydney Festival fans, and we are honoured to be the pioneering partner in that step forward," said TodayTix CEO and Co-Founder Brian Fenty.

How to access the Sydney Festival's TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX programme

Festival goers can purchase the $26 (+$5 booking fee) TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX tickets to 34 Sydney Festival 2020 shows on performance days from 9am until 12pm via the TodayTix app on a first-come, first-served basis

2 ticket limit per person per day

There is a $5 booking fee per ticket at checkout, which is included in the advertised $31 price

There is a limited number of TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX powered by TodayTix tickets available per performance.

At the Illusionist's Table, Double Delicious, Salon Series, Ferrython, Six, Regurgitator's POGOGO SHOW, The Rivoli, matinees, paid workshops and events $26 and under are not included in this offer.

TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX shows available on TodayTix

Cabaret and Dance

Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined

Colossus

Frontera

LIFE - the show

The Aspie Hour

Triple Threat

Two Crews

Circus and Family

Air Play

Laser Beak Man

Poof! Secrets of a Magician

Time Flies

Music

Archie Roach -Tell Me Why

Atlas of the Sky

Bronze Lands (Tailte Cré-Umha): Robert Curgenven

Bunggul

Cumbiamuffin

Holly Herndon

Jeremy Dutcher

Orville Peck

Sydney Rococo: Steve Kilbey & The George Ellis Orchestra

Tenebrae: Music of the Spheres

Tenebrae: Masterworks of the Renaissance

Theatre

Anthem

Black Cockatoo

BLACK TIES

Bran Nue Dae

Double Delicious

Forget Me Not

I'm a Phoenix, Bitch

Joan Didion's The White Album

Opening Night

Romances inciertos, un autre Orlando

The Mermaid

The Visitors

Night parade of one hundred goblins

Every January, Sydney Festival starts the new year with a bang, transforming the city into a bold cultural celebration based on big ideas, art and performance. In 2020 the Sydney Festival, Artistic Director Wesley Enoch presents an inclusive and exciting program of performances across theatre, dance, music, family, circus, illusion and more. Sydney Festival is Australia's largest commissioners of new Australian works and everyone is invited, thanks to TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX powered by TodayTix. For more information visit www.sydneyfestival.org.au







