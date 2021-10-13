Sydney Dance Company Will Return With YEARS and NEW BREED

Sydney Dance Company is set to return next month, with two all new productions titled years and New Breed. Additionally, the company's Wharf Studios will reopen to the general public on Monday 18 October.

For those unable to attend live in-studio classes, Sydney Dance Company is launching a new way to dance from home with Classes Livestream. Each week, 16 In-Studio classes in a range of styles will be livestreamed from Studio 1: Clifford Studio at Sydney Dance Company.

Learn more about the new productions below!

Years

Set to renowned Australian musician Stephen Emmerson's reimagining of Bach's 'Goldberg Variations' as a dialogue for two pianos, Years is an online work, created in lockdown and filmed in Sydney Dance Company's new Neilson Studio theatre.



Watch this stunning work online, free from 4 - 6 November 2021.

New Breed

25 November - 11 December

Meet the new breed of Australian dance creators.



In 2021 Sydney Dance Company, Carriageworks and The Balnaves Foundation continue their commitment to emerging choreographers and present the eighth edition of New Breed.

Showcasing a rich diversity of choreographic ideas, an incredibly talented group of choreographers will create brand new works on Sydney Dance Company.

Don't miss this limited season of raw talent and fresh ideas from some of Australia's most exciting dance creators.

New Breed is made possible by The Balnaves Foundation.