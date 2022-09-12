Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Slanted Theatre Links 40 Asian-Australian Creatives and 2 New Plays Together in CHAIN PLAY

Performances run 20-24 September.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Two new Asian-Australian plays will premiere at the Sydney Fringe Festival as part of Chain Play, the newest production from acclaimed theatre company Slanted Theatre. The production will be performed from 20-24 September at Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville.

This exciting, energetic double bill features contributions from an intergenerational team of 40 Asian-Australian creatives, including 12 emerging playwrights, 13 performers and an extensive creative team.

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Tiffany Wong (Slanted Theatre: Three Fat Virgins Unassembled, Sydney Theatre Company: Top Coat), each play has been written and developed by 6 playwrights in a truly collaborative process. Each playwright contributed just a single scene before passing their pen over to the next writer, with each successive writer only getting to read the scene immediately before theirs.

This writing process leads to some inherently chaotic results and unpredictable plotting, yet a surprising sense of cohesion has emerged in both plays. After all scenes were written, the writing team for each play worked together to develop a finished script.

Slanted Theatre's Tiffany Wong said of Chain Play, "We wanted to make a show that would reflect all of the incredible talent and diversity in the Asian-Australian creative community."

"We're deeply committed to creating and developing work with diverse artists, providing more opportunities for them to develop their craft, and bringing their stories to new audiences."

Audiences can expect 60 minutes of genre-bending, laugh-out-loud theatre with surprises at every turn. The two plays, titled 'Where There's A Will, There's a Way', and 'How Asian Are You?' will be presented back-to-back.

'Where There's a Will, There's a Way' - Directed by Katie Ord.

"I hereby make the provision for the following gifts of assets to be given freely and absolutely...Cash of 1 billion dollars...... the person who is reading this... yes you!"

Aged care workers My and Mary stumble upon a Will from one of their residents, starting a chain of events involving Bankers, Bitcoin and...The Bachelor?

An Asian-Australian 'Knives Out' where nobody dies and everybody lives.

'How Asian Are You?' - Directed by Sammy Jing (Too Human, Rhomboid).

"So... I put him to the test. Like a game, if you will. And the game is called..."

You can't be racist to Asians if you're an Asian right? A bracingly funny exploration of race and culture about reckoning with love, identity, and trying to survive in this whole goddamn industry.


