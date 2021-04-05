SRI LANKAN FIRETEAM: THE POWER OF SONG to Premiere at MICF 2021

An absurdist comedy musical that answers the age-old question - can you fight fire with FIRE? Join this ragtag team of (brown-washed) white saviours as they assemble in Sri Lanka to counter an arson epidemic which has brought the nation to its knees. These "elite" firefighters must adapt to this foreign environment, using all the tools of their trade. But the most searing hot tool at their disposal? The power of song.

Be prepared for a night of off-beat comedy, on-beat tunes, and fiery social commentary.

Featuring a full South East Asian cast, Sri Lankan Fireteam: The Power of Song will be premiering at MICF 2021.

Sri Lankan Fireteam: The Power of Song opens on the 12th of April and runs for 7 nights at The Butterfly Club, during the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Bookings recommended.

Show Details: Sri Lankan Fireteam: The Power of Song

Dates: 12th - 18th of April

Time: 7pm

Cost: $28-35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com