SNAKEFACE by Aliyah Knight Comes to Belvoir 25a

Inspired by the myth of Medusa, SNAKEFACE explores the tight loop of creation and destruction. At age 23 Snakeface is cursed by her ex to live her life as a monster. Reclaiming the violence forced upon her, she rampages through the queer clubs and art studios of Sydney with a lifetime of silenced words to unleash. Rejected and tested, Snakeface claws at her relationship with sex, sculpture, romance, and rage in a body that has never been afforded safety.

Awarded Runner Up in New Player Award at the NYC Australian Theatre Festival, SNAKEFACE interrogates the beauty and brutality of moving through white Australia in a queer Black body.

Kicking off again after a sold out five star season of Cruise (KXT on Broadway, 2025), Fruit Box Theatre returns to the stage with SNAKEFACE by Aliyah Knight at Belvoir 25a. Directed by Bernadette Fam; director of the award winning Chewing Gum Dreams by Michaela Coel (Green Door Theatre / Red Line Productions), this work stretches the bounds of theatre making, artmaking and performance.

SNAKEFACE is brought to life with the assistance of a powerhouse team of designers, including Choreographer and Movement Director Fetu Taku (The Dark Angel Project), Projection Designer Wendy Yu (BLINK Lights Festival, KINOMURAL, and Illuminate Adelaide), Composer and Sound Designer Marco Cher-Gibard (English, Homopentecostus, Nayika: a Dancing Girl), and Set and Props Designer Keerthi Subramanyam (Nayika: A Dancing Girl, Lose to Win, Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner). Together this team will transport you deep into the pit of the snake’s stomach, spit you out onto the dancefloor and send you spiraling into the art studio with just enough time to get your hands dirty.

Sink your teeth even deeper into the world of SNAKEFACE and join us for some exciting activations across the season, including “Medusa at the Dyke Bar” an excerpt reading in partnership with the Bearded Tit on 15th March 4-6pm, Black Out night on 12th April for Black and POC community and audience, and a panel discussion on 20th April at Belvoir with a special guest and writer/performer of SNAKEFACE Aliyah Knight.

