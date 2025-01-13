Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Review: Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on PENN & TELLER

Monday 13th January 7pm 2025, Concert Hall Sydney Opera House

PENN & TELLER the magic of joy.

You’ll laugh, your jaw will hit the floor, your mind will be challenged and your heart with fill with joy and amazement.

Magic icons PENN & TELLER begin their 50th anniversary tour in Sydney Australia.

The dynamic duo have been entertaining audiences since the late 1970’s.

Their expertise is in full throttle as we experience around a dozen magical sequences that display their masterful abilities as performers, comedians, writers, innovators, conjurors and experts in captivating an audience with heart.

A match made in heaven, Penn the towering, expressive, loud and charismatic voice works wonderfully with the compact, expressive, cheeky and warm mime, that is Teller.

Their expertise at distraction is so profound that they distract you from the distraction. They each use their own diversion techniques but do this in sync, just impressive.

Many of the tricks in this show are of the type where it’s proven that a choice is random. There may be instances where you go, “I think they did it this way…”. Even if you may have worked it out, it’s their execution that makes PENN & TELLER magic royalty.

They open the night with the only trick that is a repeat from their last Sydney show. And you can see why. They so nonchalantly perform the silk around the neck, but one is on the edge of your seat adding to the tension and relief and bewilderment.

Maybe the biggest trick of the night is that it isn’t their 50th anniversary.

The energy, joy, enthusiasm and the fact that it feels as fresh as a newly formed Production Team. They don’t appear old enough to have this milestone!

Penn gratefully acknowledged taht there’s more to the set up than just the duo. The newest member of the team joined 18 years ago. A testament to the essence that make PENN & TELLER so remarkable.

Penn is the voice and he loves to talk, the discourse is both hilarious and engaging.

When asked the various audience participants, that were involved in the many tricks, to stand up, not only was this a point about not having stooges in the act, it gave a sense of community within the audience. We are there for the magic and we are endowed with comedy and connection.

The finale of the night is wonderfully distinctive type of magic. It showcases their expertise, inventiveness, brilliance and joy they bring to the world.

PENN & TELLER remind us that magic isn’t just about tricks—it’s about wonder, laughter, and the pure joy of shared experiences, making every moment unforgettable.

photo credit Ken Leanfore

