REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydn Photo 1 REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo 2 GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beau Photo 3 REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 4 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer

Saturday 6th May 2023, 7:30pm Coliseum Theatre Rooty Hill

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM has made its eagerly awaited return to the stage after it took Australia by storm when it first toured in 2014 and received critical acclaim, making it one of the most talked about musical and theatrical events ever to be created and produced in Australia. With performances throughout April, May and June 2023, this is its most extensive national tour to date.

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM is inspired by the true stories of numerous Vietnam Veterans and their family and loved ones at home. Based on extensive research, actual letters and face to face interviews conducted with Australian Vietnam War veterans who lived in this era, the stories reveal loving relationships, the danger of combat, and the rise of the 1960's anti-war protest movement, culminating in a bittersweet homecoming.

The Vietnam War was the world's first televised war and produced some of the most popular and enduring rock songs of the 60s and 70s. It is through these songs, heartfelt monologues, and letters that were written ardently between the soldiers and their families back home in Australia, that director David Berthold manages to captivate the audience from the hand-picked ensemble.

Original cast member Tom Oliver reprises the role of country soldier Johnny, who is torn between doing his part in the conflict and leaving his parents' farm. He is an endearing character that has buckets of appeal due to his casual demeanour and for being a larikan. Johnny is joined by rising young star, Brittanie Shipway as Johnny's girlfriend Sarah, a sensitive country girl who counts the days until the man she adores returns to her safely. She tells a passionate love story from drought-ridden rural Queensland and becomes an anti-war protestor, transforming her into a strong and formidable character. Jerrod Smith portrays the duty-bound American marine Thomas who delivers a stellar performance of Born to Be Wild and captures the "rock" in rock music. Christian Charisiou plays the levied Australian soldier Andy. Performing pivotal supporting roles, are Imogen Moore and Sam Richardson.

Written by journalist-writer Bryce Hallett and brilliant musical arrangements by musical director, Chong Lim AM, the production showcases some of the greatest rock songs ever produced; featuring the music of Steppenwolf, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker, The Rolling Stones and Gladys Knight, just to name a few. Songs such as Fortunate Son, All Along The Watchtower, The Letter, Magic Carpet Ride, Help Me Make It Through the Night, What's Going On, Born to Be Wild, and Bridge Over Troubled Water, evoke deep emotions by exploring themes of courage and loss, allegiance and displacement and protest and peace. The momentous and powerful delivery of the songs and impressive video footage across 4 screens brilliantly convey the rhythm, spirit and mood of the times. Many are epic in nature and the directness of the storytelling serves to bring a raw intimacy to the music.

I can't recommend ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM more highly. It is a must see for any rock music or musical theatre fan and gives the opportunity to stand up out of your seat and join the cast in belting out the numbers or quite simply, bask in the calmness of the magical voice of Brittanie Shipway in Killing Me Softly With His Song.

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM will play Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Caloundra, Sydney, Western Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, Melbourne, Frankston, Bendigo, Maryborough, Perth and Adelaide.

For more information, visit: www.rollingthundervietnam.com for details.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

REVIEW: CLYDES Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget Photo
REVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget

Under Darren Yap’s direction, Lynn Nottage’s latest play finds hope and enlightenment against the odds through the art of the sandwich in CLYDE’S.

Coro Austral Presents Poesía y Música Photo
Coro Austral Presents Poesía y Música

In beautiful St Augustine's Church, Balmain, Coro Austral presents a program of sublime music inspired by poetry - exquisite choral works by 13 composers that capture the richness and essence of the poetry of love and loss, hope and passion.

SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July Photo
SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July

With generous servings of greed, lust, and vengeance, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming to the Sydney Opera House this winter from 22 July to 27 August. 

CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre Photo
CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre

Following a smash-hit West End run, Nina Raine’s dazzlingly clever play about truth, justice and consent will be brought to Seymour Centre for its Australian premiere by the award-winning Outhouse Theatre Co. from 1st to 24th June. 


From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAMREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM
REVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To ForgetREVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget
REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House SeasonREVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010 (6/07-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/20-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ARETHA
Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall (6/17-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Tonya Lemoh
Sutherland Arts Theatre (5/25-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Scenes with Jessica Pratt
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# METROPOLIS
Hayes Theatre Co (4/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hound of the Baskervilles
Genesian Theatre Company (5/27-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU