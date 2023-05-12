REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM

Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer

Saturday 6th May 2023, 7:30pm Coliseum Theatre Rooty Hill

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM has made its eagerly awaited return to the stage after it took Australia by storm when it first toured in 2014 and received critical acclaim, making it one of the most talked about musical and theatrical events ever to be created and produced in Australia. With performances throughout April, May and June 2023, this is its most extensive national tour to date.

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM is inspired by the true stories of numerous Vietnam Veterans and their family and loved ones at home. Based on extensive research, actual letters and face to face interviews conducted with Australian Vietnam War veterans who lived in this era, the stories reveal loving relationships, the danger of combat, and the rise of the 1960's anti-war protest movement, culminating in a bittersweet homecoming.

The Vietnam War was the world's first televised war and produced some of the most popular and enduring rock songs of the 60s and 70s. It is through these songs, heartfelt monologues, and letters that were written ardently between the soldiers and their families back home in Australia, that director David Berthold manages to captivate the audience from the hand-picked ensemble.

Original cast member Tom Oliver reprises the role of country soldier Johnny, who is torn between doing his part in the conflict and leaving his parents' farm. He is an endearing character that has buckets of appeal due to his casual demeanour and for being a larikan. Johnny is joined by rising young star, Brittanie Shipway as Johnny's girlfriend Sarah, a sensitive country girl who counts the days until the man she adores returns to her safely. She tells a passionate love story from drought-ridden rural Queensland and becomes an anti-war protestor, transforming her into a strong and formidable character. Jerrod Smith portrays the duty-bound American marine Thomas who delivers a stellar performance of Born to Be Wild and captures the "rock" in rock music. Christian Charisiou plays the levied Australian soldier Andy. Performing pivotal supporting roles, are Imogen Moore and Sam Richardson.

Written by journalist-writer Bryce Hallett and brilliant musical arrangements by musical director, Chong Lim AM, the production showcases some of the greatest rock songs ever produced; featuring the music of Steppenwolf, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker, The Rolling Stones and Gladys Knight, just to name a few. Songs such as Fortunate Son, All Along The Watchtower, The Letter, Magic Carpet Ride, Help Me Make It Through the Night, What's Going On, Born to Be Wild, and Bridge Over Troubled Water, evoke deep emotions by exploring themes of courage and loss, allegiance and displacement and protest and peace. The momentous and powerful delivery of the songs and impressive video footage across 4 screens brilliantly convey the rhythm, spirit and mood of the times. Many are epic in nature and the directness of the storytelling serves to bring a raw intimacy to the music.

I can't recommend ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM more highly. It is a must see for any rock music or musical theatre fan and gives the opportunity to stand up out of your seat and join the cast in belting out the numbers or quite simply, bask in the calmness of the magical voice of Brittanie Shipway in Killing Me Softly With His Song.

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM will play Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Caloundra, Sydney, Western Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, Melbourne, Frankston, Bendigo, Maryborough, Perth and Adelaide.

For more information, visit: www.rollingthundervietnam.com for details.