Principal Cast Set For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Sydney

Two principal cast members for the Australian tour of the award-winning Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR have been revealed.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye will play Herod. Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. His standout shows, The Butch is Back, Live and Intimidating and EnGORGEd, backed by an 18-piece orchestra, have all received critical acclaim and solidified his status as a major name in comedy and cabaret across the globe.

The role of Pilate will be played by Peter Murphy in Sydney and Perth. Peter has performed in major shows and live concerts throughout Australia and the world for over 20 years. Highlights include starring as Galileo in We Will Rock You (London and Japan), Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (Scandinavian tour), Nick Piazza in Fame, Featured Vocalist in Thriller – Live and Burn the Floor, and the Australian tours of Les Misérables, Rent and Shout!.

These talented artists join Michael Paynter (in Sydney and Melbourne) and Robert Tripolino (in Perth) as Jesus, Javon King as Judas and Mahalia Barnes as Mary. Caiaphas will be played by Elliot Baker and Annas by John O'Hara. The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Adam Noviello, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Daniel Raso, Clay Roberts, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki and Liam Wigney.

Due to enormous demand, new tickets for performances in Sydney have been released for sale. The Sydney season at the Capitol Theatre will now run from 6 November through until 19 January.

Producer John Frost, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am thrilled to be bringing this award-winning production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much loved musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Australia with this extraordinary cast. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time.

“Australia has a deep affection for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and the ticket sales and interest in this new production are proving that. I can’t wait for rehearsals to begin next week to see this powerhouse cast bring new life to the songs we know and love.”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus for an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut. An Australian arena tour featuring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Angry Anderson, Russell Morris and John Waters toured Australia in 1992 to sell-out performances.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

Produced by John Frost and David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR features lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The Australian creative team comprises Associate Director Shaun Rennie, Musical Director Laura Tipoki, Resident Choreographer Bree Tipoki, Associate Lighting Designer Gavan Swift and Associate Sound Designer Michael Waters.

