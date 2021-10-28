Pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk Will Appear in Recital at City Recital Hall in December

City Recital Hall, Sydney announces a rescheduled date for the much-anticipated performance by pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk. The proud Ukrainian-Australian and one of the true piano masters of the world will take to the stage on Thursday, 16 December.

Alexander Gavrylyuk has left an evocative impression on audiences across America, Europe, and Australia.



Returning to Australia with his family and for his first show at the City Recital Hall since 2017, Gavrylyuk will present an emotive program in which he will perform Schumann's Kinderszenen, a playfully melodic ode to childhood and blissful carefreeness, followed by excerpts from Brahms's sombre Intermezzi Op.117 and Rhapsody in G minor, and Vladimir Horowitz's hauntingly vigorous transcription of Saint-Saëns's Danse Macabre. Bringing the night to a majestic close will be Mussorgsky's much-adored Pictures at an Exhibition.



A stunningly virtuosic pianist, Gavrylyuk has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Concertgebouw. Sydneysiders will know him best for his acclaimed live recording of the complete Prokofiev Concertos with Vladimir Ashkenazy and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in 2009.



A renowned performer of dazzling musicality, this night with one of Australia's great pianists is not to be missed.

"Not many things in this world can unite people - no form of diplomacy could ever do that. I think that music comes the furthest in revealing that perhaps on a deeper level we are all quite similar: when the audience reacts in one wave of emotion that to me is the most incredible and inspiring thing." - Alexander Gavrylyuk



"I was overjoyed that Alexander's recital was able to be rescheduled and our audiences will have the opportunity to hear his stunning virtuosity. This introspective exploration of the human experience features some of the greatest Romantic composers and is a must for the piano-lovers of Sydney" - Justin Boschetti, CEO, City Recital Hall

Tickets: www.cityrecitalhall.com/alexander-gavrylyuk