Pacific Opera Bids Farewell to Simon Kenway

Article Pixel Dec. 18, 2019  

Pacific Opera's Artistic Director Simon Kenway will complete his current contract with the company and from 2020 will concentrate on his conducting, performing and educational career.

Simon, who has been associated with the company for many years and served as Artistic Director since 2015 significantly raised the profile of Pacific Opera within the community. Simon developed the current educational and mentoring program in conjunction with the company and contributed to the artistic development of many young singers, directors and repetiteurs.

Pacific Opera is grateful to Simon for his depth of knowledge, experience, commitment and enthusiasm. We thank him for his unforgettable performances. Pacific Opera appreciates the contribution and impact he has made. We shall miss Simon's generosity of spirit.



