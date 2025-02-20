PYT Fairfield to Present Premiere of New Work KHAIR During Women's Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PYT Fairfield will present the premiere of Khair خير: An Omen, A Message, A Blessing, an evocative new work weaving mysticism, sisterhood, and the power of community, at PYT Fairfield from 7th to 8th March.

Azita and Sosan are in a rut. Long descended from an ancient line of sorceresses, they find their powers languishing as they await the arrival of the prophesised ‘third’ to complete their Trinity…

Their hair salon in modern-day Fairfield – the last remnant of their mystical female healing practice – is on the brink of eviction. With the Açai business booming, ‘3 Brothers Açai’ is eager to take over their lease. But with strange occurrences and mounting chaos around the salon, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems. A series of intriguing characters mysteriously appear at the salon, leading the sister-sorceresses to wonder if one of them could be the long-awaited Third.

A dynamic fusion of theatre, magic, and contemporary storytelling, Khair is a sumptuous and often hilarious exploration of the extraordinary grounded in the suburban ordinary.

Before the curtain rises, audiences are invited to arrive early and immerse themselves in an intimate Pre-Show High Chai (Tea) Experience. Inspired by the warmth and ritual of Azita and Sosan’s salon, this one-hour gathering sets the stage for the mystical world of Khair. Seated comfortably on the floor (with chair and table seating available upon request), guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of sweet and savoury treats alongside Azita’s renowned, perfectly brewed tea. More than just a high tea, this is an opportunity to slow down, connect, and embrace the beauty of ritual, culture, and community.

Held as part of Women’s Week, Khair proudly features all-women cast and creatives, technical team, crew, and staff. This production is a celebration of women’s artistry, strength, and storytelling, collaboratively devised over a long period of time by a collective of Western Sydney wise younger women.

On this new work, Devisor and Performer Charnel Rizk said, “The process of putting together this production has been an interesting one. We’ve been working on it since 2022, where our initial writing room began and we had all just met each other as artists. We were quite young back then and we’ve grown in womanhood together. Khair is a nice reflection of our characters and how they’ve also grown over time”.

Devisor and Performer Yvan Karezi added, “Sharing a premiere as part of Woman’s Week feels like divine intervention. The themes in the story and the play itself are very feminine. They are very connected to the spirit and femininity of women in ancient times. With an all-woman cast, crew and creative team it has been nice having a very feminine energy in the room to create something beautiful and magical together”.

PERFORMED BY Yvan Karezi, Neda Taha, Tammy Dang, Charnel Rizk, Helen Guiliana, Olivia Xegas and Angela Johnston STORY CREATED AND DEVISED BY Angela Johnston, Charnel Rizk, Helen Guiliana, Neda Taha, Olivia Xegas, Tammy Dang, Yvan Karezi with mentorship by Bina Bhattacharya SCRIPT BY Helen Giuliana and Charnel Rizk, written prologue by Yvan Karezi and additional writing by Bina Bhattacharya and Tammy Dang DIRECTED BY Alissar Chidiac DESIGN Adelash Parsons LIGHTING DESIGN Molly Goetz SOUND DESIGN Liliana Occhiuto MOVEMENT Neda Taha & Gabriela Green Olea DRAMATURG Alissar Chidiac STAGE MANAGER Cindy Cavero MARKETING AND CONTENT CREATOR Yvan Karezi PRODUCED BY PYT FAIRFIELD

Comments