PUTTING IT TOGETHER Comes To Sydney's Foundry Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A celebration of Stephen Sondheim's greatest work, Putting It Together, is coming to Sydney's Foundry Theatre in January. Set at a glamorous cocktail party, the show blends wit, charm and razor-sharp insight as the cast navigate the complexities of love, ambition and desire.

Featuring a seamless revue of Sondheim's most iconic songs, audiences are taken on a journey through the genius of one of musical theatre's most influential composers and lyricists, all wrapped within a clever and intimate story set at an all-night, black tie party.

This once-in-a-lifetime event brings together some of Australia's finest performers - Caroline O'Connor (Chicago, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd), Michael Cormick (The Phantom of the Opera, Beauty & the Beast), Nigel Huckle (Miss Saigon, West Side Story), Bert LaBonté (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Book of Mormon) and Stefanie Caccamo (Into The Woods, The Lord of the Rings) – alongside Australia's finest creative team.

Together, they deliver extraordinary vocal power, charisma and artistry to Sondheim's timeless score. Their combined talent transforms the production into an unmissable theatrical experience, a stunning musical celebration of both Sondheim's brilliance and the best of Australian stage talent.

“It's not often you get to put your dream cast on stage — but that's exactly what we've achieved here,” said producer Craig Donnell. “Every one of these performers represents the finest Australian talent, drawn from the biggest musicals across Australia, Broadway and the West End. Stephen Sondheim described Caroline O'Connor as ‘the best Mrs Lovett he has ever heard'. Michael Cormick is Australia's ultimate leading man – Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and The Beast and more.

“We're so pleased to be bringing Bert LaBonté back to the stage in between his film and television work. Nigel is returning from New York specifically to take part, and Stefanie has been touring the world in The Lord of the Rings. To have them all together on one stage in Sydney is a magnificent achievement.”

Graeme Kearns, CEO of Foundation Theatres, added, “We're thrilled to be staging this exceptional production of Putting It Together in the intimate setting of the Foundry Theatre. This is exactly the kind of world-class performance we built the theatre for — a place where audiences can experience the very best of musical theatre up close and in comfort. It promises to be a truly special night at the theatre.”