POTTED POTTER Tour Adds Week of Performances Amid Postponement

The Producer of Potted Potter, James Seabright said today "The opening night of Potted Potter's 15th anniversary tour in Sydney this Tuesday was met with a rapturous response by a capacity audience. I'm sorry that the show has to pause for a week in compliance with local restrictions but am delighted that we've been able to add performances so we will now run an extra week until 11 July before continuing the nationwide tour, travelling to Canberra on 13 July, Adelaide 27 July, Brisbane 3 August and Perth on 11 August."

For now, Potted Potter patrons are asked to hold on to their tickets, and box office will be touch with more information and next steps.

Shows will resume on Saturday 3 July.

New performances will go on public sale Monday 28 June, giving new options to patrons wishing to exchange their tickets:

Tuesday 6 July - 7pm

Wednesday 7 July - 7pm

Thursday 8 July - 7pm

Friday 9 July - 7.30pm

Saturday 10 July - 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 11 July - 1pm & 4pm

Customers holding tickets for the impacted performances will be contacted directly by the Seymour Centre to be offered a ticket exchange.

The Potted Potter team thank you for your support and understanding at this time.

https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/potted-potter/