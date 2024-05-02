POPERA Makes Australian Premiere in May at Motley Bauhaus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Publicist turned producer turned director turned cabaret songwriter Bronny Lane has teamed up with Australia’s favorite Crohn’s and allergy cabaret girl Uma Dobiato give birth to a brand-new genre and show! Introducing Popera: Sex, Death & Politics, where the past and present collide in a concoction of storytelling, comedy and original music highlighting the plight of the diva of today and yesteryear. Inspired by a love of singing pop songs in an operatic style (for giggles) Bronny Laneand Uma Dobia decided a collaboration was in order. Particularly given the state of gendered violence in today’s climate and their shared musical pedigree as alumni of the Conservatorium of Music at Melbourne University.

For all the fun to be had, Popera reveals a deeper thematic material that shows not much has changed since Dido in Les Troyensstabbed herself with a sword in an obvious symbol of male penetration. Fast forward to 2024 and things off stage in pop don’t seem much better. There’s R. Kelly, the famous Taylor Swift court case and of course Britney. Meanwhile, opera divas are committing suicide, suffering abuse, infidelity and more. And then there is the ageism suffered by divas across the board! Classic operas prove that the issues of yesteryear are still very much relevant today. Digging deeper with the rate of women dying at the hands of men they know it would seem there is a fine line between life on and off the stage. Quite frankly, women are sick of being put in a box, of any kind!

This game show style piece features live comedy performance, original songs, and video with quiz show Q&A and audience interaction a must. Audiences will be encouraged to use their mobile phones while others will be dragged on stage and might or might not win the box wine. Uma stars as the Game Show Host in a performance that is almost like acid and Ritulin had a baby. Uma expertly handles the comedy whilst showcasing her beautiful voice and the quieter more serious moments. Bronny Lane, a classically trained concert pianist and musicologist who also studied at the Victorian College of the Arts and UCLA is finally turning her musical talents on in this production. Bronny has co-written four of the five original songs and produced and directed the show. Turns out all that study at the Victorian College of the Arts, UCLA and Melbourne University Conservatorium of Music and decades of piano practice didn’t go to waste after all.

The duo has teamed up with Simon Reich to arrange, produce and write new songs including “Popera Mash-up” and “Sex, Death & Politics” frenetic pop come rap songs coupled with opera. Also written by the girls is the touching feminist ballad “Opera Did The Girls Dirty” with lyrics like Puccini gave us the butterfly and Beethoven pulled off her wings. Alex Byrne will provide keys on the night with surprise guest appearances from Ben Sorensen as the Narrator and upcoming talent Lloyd Lohse as Trevor the Assistant.

Hot on the heels of sell-out shows and rave reviews of Intolerant at Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival Uma (a Resident Emerging Artist with Australian Contemporary Opera Company) will tour both shows to the USA and UK this June and August. This is high-energy, fast-paced, absurdist comedy, physical and (possibly tactical) and definitely not for the faint of heart or those easily offended. Get ready for feminist jokes, a crash course in the history of opera and plenty of pop thrown in. The show will premiere at the Motley Bauhaus this May and play for two nights only before touring to Hollywood Fringe Festival in June and Camden Fringe Festival in August. Tickets available now.

Play Broadway Games