PACT Centre for Emerging Artists Will Be Presenting PACT Salon: RIOT!

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists will present PACT Salon: RIOT!, a night of transformative realisation and revolution, on 9th November.

RIOT! champions artists who are redefining the arts scene - those who are bold enough to protest by changing a space, holding a stance and making noise. This night of ephemeral performance and art will inspire audiences to look within themselves and reflect on their contribution to their communities and wider conversations.

As the world prepares to enter a new decade, RIOT! aims to confront and unite while putting the attention on the things that matter and honoring our shared responsibilities.

RIOT! is part of PACT's celebrated Salon series - one night only mini festivals showcasing eclectic new works - and is curated by Cheryn Frost and Vivienne Linsley.

Frost said, "If riots arise because certain populations are not given a voice or are not treated equally, how do we make sure we are prioritising those voices? RIOT! is bringing us together to transform as a collective. The microphone is on. We will rise. We will RIOT!"

Curated By: Cheryn Frost and Vivienne Linsley

Artists: Akka, Felicia Fox, Ms Saffaa, Nana Miss Koori, O, and more

PACT Salon: RIOT!

When: 6pm to 10pm on Saturday 9 November

Venue: PACT Centre for Emerging Artists - 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville

Tickets: $25 standard, $5 mob via www.pact.net.au or at the door

Accessibility: This event is wheelchair accessible, however it involves audiences walking through the building as well as standing and/or sitting on the floor. Please contact PACT staff before the event to discuss your access requirements. PACT accepts Companion Cards.





