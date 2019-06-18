OVARIACTING: A PERIOD DRAMA Comes to Sydney

Performance Artist Jamie Boiskin returns to Sydney with a limited season of her smash hit cabaret Ovariacting: A Period Drama as part of Bondi Feast 2019. After its knockout season at the Melbourne Cabaret Festival in 2018, Ovariacting: A Period Drama will play a limited season in Sydney as part of Bondi Feast from 12-13 July.



It's 2019. You'd think we'd be able to talk about periods without being weird by now. Ovariacting: A Period Drama, is a riotous and informative cabaret about periods and endometriosis, performed by artist/menstrual activist Jamie Boiskin . Follow Jamie and her band of 'Merry Menstruals' (Thomas Bradford, Louise Cumming & Alice Albon) on their journey to fight period stigma with catchy tunes, outrageous skits and, most importantly, a Drag Queen inspired uterus.

Ovariacting: A Period Drama, directed by Fiona Scott-Norman, is an hour packed with fabulous costumes, songs, props, and bloody performance art. Inspired by Jamie's struggles with Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, her cranky uterus, and a heinous 35 day long period, Ovariacting is a masterclass in how to talk about normal bodily functions without pulling a face and saying "She's got the painters in".



On point and right on time, Ovariacting is a timely show that aligns with the Australian government's recent pledge of $4.5 million dollars to increase endometriosis awareness, education and research. The cabaret had huge success at the Melbourne Cabaret Festival in 2018, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2019, and is now returning to Jamie's hometown of Sydney.



Ovariacting is a cabaret aimed at anyone with a uterus, and everyone who knows one. The show invites men to be allies, highlights the true cost of silence, educates and, most importantly, destimgatizes the period. Season Details



Season: 12 & 13 July 2019

Session Times: 9:30PM

Location: Bondi Pavilion's Mini Theatre

Address: Queen Elizabeth Dr, Bondi Beach NSW 2026

Running Time: Approx. 60 Minutes



Tickets Available Now: https://www.bondifeast.com.au/event/ovariacting/





