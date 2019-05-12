New Tickets On Sale For The Sydney Season Of MURIEL'S WEDDING

The highly acclaimed Australian musical produced by Global Creatures, Muriel's Wedding The Musical, commences in Sydney in June at the Lyric Theatre with previews from June 28 and opening night on July 4.



Back by popular demand, after a sold-out premiere Sydney season, new tickets will be released and go on sale Thursday 16 May at Ticketmaster or visit www.murielsweddingthemusical.com.



Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a show you definitely do not want to miss. "Even if you haven't seen the film, you would have no doubt heard the classic line, 'You're terrible, Muriel!' This reflects just how embedded Muriel's Wedding is in our cultural fabric, so I am delighted this creative musical adaptation of the iconic Australian movie is returning to Sydney following its sell-out premiere season," Mr Ayres said.



"The NSW Government has set an ambitious goal of reaching $55 billion in overnight visitor expenditure by 2030; a goal we will seek to achieve through various initiatives, including continuing to secure highly sought after musicals like Muriel's Wedding via our tourism and major events agency Destination NSW."



Currently playing to audiences in Melbourne at Her Majesty's Theatre, the show opened to rapturous reviews and been hailed a smash hit.

Muriel's Wedding returns to Sydney with new cast members, with Natalie Abbott playing the much-loved lead role of Muriel Heslop. The role of Muriel's best friend Rhonda is played by Stefanie Jones (Les Misérables, The Sound of Music, Dreamlover, Once The Musical) who also received accolades for her performance, with the Herald Sun saying "Stefanie Jones is an intense and vivid presence".



The cast also includes David James (The Boy From Oz, The Sound of Music) as Bill Heslop, Pippa Grandison (Mary Poppins, We Will Rock You) as Betty Heslop, Jacob Warner ( The Merchant of Venice, Romeo and Juliet) as Perry Heslop, Caleb Vines (The Wizard of Oz, How To Train Your Dragon) as Malcolm Heslop and Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) as Joanie Heslop. Christie Whelan Browne (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) plays the role of Tania Degano, Imogen Moore (Oklahoma!, Anything Goes) as Janine Nuttall and Catty Hamilton (MAMMA MIA!) as Cheryl Moochmore. Jaime Hadwen (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) plays Agnetha Fältskog with Laura Bunting (Wicked, Mary Poppins) playing Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Maxwell Simon (Green Day's American Idiot, The Boy From Oz) as Björn Ulvaeus and Evan Lever (Anything Goes, La Cage Aux Folles) as Benny Andersson.



Chelsea Plumley (Sunset Boulevard, Grease) plays the role of Deidre Chambers, Brice Nobes is played by Jarrod Griffiths (professional debut) with Stephen Madsen (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) as Alexander Shkuratov, Dave Eastgate (Doctor Doctor, Open Slather) as Ken Blundell and Kenneth Moraleda (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) as Charlie Chan.



The stellar creative team behind the critically acclaimed production is led by award winning theatre director Simon Phillips, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, music supervisor, orchestrations, arrangements and additional music by Isaac Hayward and musical director Daniel Puckey.



Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.



Winner of 5 Helpmann Awards, 7 Sydney Theatre Awards, an Awgie Award, the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination, Muriel's Wedding The Musical celebrated its' world premiere in Sydney in November 2017.



New tickets for the Sydney season will be released and go on sale on Thursday 16 May from Ticketmaster or visit www.murielsweddingthemusical.com.







