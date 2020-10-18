Michael Cassel Group Will Develop an Original Musical Featuring the Music of INXS

Business strategist and Founder and Chairman of Petrol Records and Petrol Live, CM Murphy, will also work on the project.

Michael Cassel Group has announced the development of a new original musical featuring the sensational music of one of the world's most iconic rock bands, INXS.



INXS has received recognition locally and internationally for its contribution to the music industry and has sold an estimated 60 million records worldwide. The Grammy nominated and multiple ARIA award winning band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001. And their album THE VERY BEST is set to become certified Diamond for selling 500,000 copies in Australia alone, joining other Diamond certified music legends Taylor Swift, Eminem and Ed SHeeran.



Michael Cassel Group will work closely on the development of the new project with business strategist and Founder and Chairman of Petrol Records and Petrol Live, CM Murphy, who is instrumental in the band's ongoing global success.



Michael Cassel, CEO/Producer said, "This presents an exciting opportunity to create a new theatrical story, using an extraordinary catalogue that has been enjoyed throughout the decades both here in Australia and internationally."



CM Murphy commented "INXS's music just continues to push new boundaries and capture the attention and hearts of people around the world. Their music is like poetry, it tells stories, such beautiful stories, it's just extraordinary. We're now going to explore how we take these stories into a new dimension; the theatre. And in a time when everything is dark, to be able to speak about creating something new is really special. It's a light at the end of the darkness."



Michael Cassel continued, "Developing new work is crucial to the success of the theatrical industry and we need that now, more than ever. We have so many amazing stories to tell and we want to invest and cultivate an environment where we can develop and share these stories in new and exciting ways. There's no better person than CM to work with as we begin creative development on this show - in fact CM and I have been chatting about this project for some time and I am thrilled that development is officially underway. This is just the beginning."

