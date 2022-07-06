MUCH ADO Comes to the Flight Path Theatre This Month

William Shakespeare's classic comedy about love is brought to the Flight Path Theatre stage by Attractive, Not Model Attractive from 29th July to 13th August.

Beatrice and Benedick have sworn off love. They will never fall, least of all for one another. But their friends have... different ideas. Misunderstandings, secrets and off chops shenanigans rule this classic tale of the lies we tell each other and ourselves.

With an original synth heavy soundtrack, the hottest boy band since N*SYNC, eyeshadow you thought we left in the eighties, and men in white pants, this is the show Shakespeare wanted all along. Under the disco ball and through the fog, everyone is about to learn - love's a scam.

Directed by Madeleine Withington, Much Ado's outstanding cast of performers includes Alexander Spinks, Hal Jones, Idam Sondhi (National Theatre or Parramatta's Guards at the Taj & Channel 9's Underbelly: Vanishing Act), Jack Elliot Mitchell (New Theatre's The Spook & Sydney Shakespeare Company's Romeo and Juliet), Lib Campbell (Beacon Theatre's Peppa Pig's Big Surprise), Madeleine Withington, Martin Quinn, Mym Kwa, Sarah Greenwood, Nick Barraclough, Steve Corner, Suzann James and Tristan Black.

For tickets and more information, visit the Flight Path Theatre website.