MAGIC MIKE LIVE AUSTRALIA to Return 27 December

After six successful preview performances and incredible audience reaction, Magic Mike Live Australia will resume its performances on Sunday 27 December. Performances this week up to and including 26 December have been cancelled.

Guests impacted by any cancelled performances will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly to reschedule and exchange tickets into future performances, currently on sale until 4 April 2021.

They wish to thank their patrons who visited the show, those who have booked and those wishing to book in the coming weeks & months. They also acknowledge the wonderful work undertaken by the NSW contact tracers in these difficult days who are keeping us all safe.