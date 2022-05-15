Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On A LETTER FOR MOLLY

Friday 13th May 2022, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre.

A Letter for Molly follows artist Renee as she explores and reflects on the family relationship ladder. From her contemplation of unexpected motherhood, up the generational steps to her connection with great grandmother.

Her journey discovers the intricacies of womanhood, culture, identity and the daughter - mother bond.

Ensemble's Artisitc Director, Mark KIlmurry, has chosen a new progressive work that ticks many boxes in Australia's evolving theatre scene. Brittanie Shipway's Play is a heartfelt, perceptive and an amusing tale Of Renee's family dynamics. While we discover her emotional journey as a woman, a daughter and mother, we gain insight into how her life is influenced by her indigenous background, over current and past generations.

The ensemble cast is engaging and dynamic. As Writer/Performer, Shipway's Renee is ernest, grounded and playful. Lisa Maza's Mimi is a joy to watch. Her fine performance encapsulates the essence of a matriarch that is wise and understanding. Maza almost steals the show but her superb skill set ensures that her performance is part of the ensemble work. Paula Nazarski brings an earthly raw edge to Darlene. Nazaree Dickerson's Linda is strong and engaging. Joel Granger superbly plays the challenging, concerned and party-boy best friend while displaying his vast range in the additional roles of the doctor and photographer.

The ensemble cast superbly work together creating a passionate energy. There may have been opening night tentativeness at the start but the cast warmed to a cohesive and engaging finale. The family dynamics were turbulent and portrayed with passion although at times it seemed that yelling replaced intensity.

Director, Ursula Yovich has beautifully realised Shipways layered work. As we jump back and forth through time and generations, the cast wonderfully bring this tapestry of storytelling together. Both in performance and staging this work is simply and elegantly presented.

Hugh Connor's design beautifully welcomes the audience into the world of Renee's family. Along with Kelsey Lee's lighting, Brendon Boney's sound design and Morgan Moroney's video projections, the staging delicately flows and ebbs with the dramatics of the generational journey. The scenes wonderfully weave and flow in sync with the performances and we engage in the various environmental and emotional scenes. From moments that explore: "you don't look Aboriginal", "too late for sorry", "terrible thing to have a daughter" to the unique family greeting of "bad luck".

A letter for Molly is a fine new work that leads the Australian theatre scene in the right direction. An emotional engaging story of family that is also a part of our country's history. One that needs Shipway's enlightened perspective.

The Ensemble Theatre is a mandatory mask venue.

https://www.ensemble.com.au/shows/a-letter-for-molly/

Photography: Prudence Upton