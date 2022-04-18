Kwento and Red Line Productions Present ATE LOVIA Next Month

Life seems to be looking up for the Ejercito family in 1996, despite a new boom of conservatism spearheaded by John Howard and Pauline Hanson.

Nineteen year old Lovia falls in love for the first time, her disenfranchised, alcoholic, disenfranchised father Jovy finally gets a job, and her brother Vergel lands a role in an ultra-fabulous amateur production of a Broadway classic. While the family embrace and challenge the opportunities presented to them, the return of a long-estranged presence rocks the lives of the Ejercito family to its very core.

Ate Lovia (AH-the LOW-viya) is a new Filipino-Australian drama, that explores what it means to stay loyal to your family, no matter how brutal it gets.

CONTENT WARNINGS: Representation and discussion of trauma, racism and racist speeches, violence, and alcohol abuse. References to drug use, domestic violence, homophobia and misogyny. Occasional coarse language and loud noises.

kwento aims to open up spaces for critical and creative discourse. The content presented discusses topics that audiences may find triggering or traumatising. We encourage everyone to be emotionally aware of these warnings before viewing these productions.

However, if any of the topics have brought up any concerns, we encourage you to speak to us at any time for further discussion at admin@kwento.com.au.

Performances run 12 May - 4 June at The Old Fitzroy Theatre, Gadigal Country, 129 Dowling Street (Crn of Cathedral St), Wooloomooloo NSW 2000.

TICKET PRICES

$33 - Previews & Cheap Tuesday

$35 - Concession (Student, Pension, MEAA Members)

$45 - Adults

Purchase your tickets nows at https://redlineproductions.iwannaticket.com.au/event/ate-lovia-MjU3Nzc