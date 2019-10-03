KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra's 'World Of Tres' Comes to Australia

Built over more than 15 years, the KINGDOM HEARTS saga has concluded, and it is time to reunite one last time with a brand new concert touring around the world, KINGDOM HEARTS -World of Tres-, coming to Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 19 for the first time ever (Sydney Town Hall - Tickets available at Oztix, Moshtix and Ticketmaster).

Produced by Director Tetsuya Nomura, who once again creating the video program, the concert music was prepared by those that made the music of KINGDOM HEARTS beloved and legendary, Composers Yoko Shimomura, Takeharu Ishimoto and Tsuyoshi Sekito.

Taking the video game concert world one step higher, the concert features, for the first time on stage, orchestral versions of the new singles "Face My Fears" and "Don't Think Twice", and renewed arrangements of "Dearly Beloved" and "Simple and Clean". The first half of the concert which is dedicated to the story being relived game by game, ending with a powerful "Diabolic Bash" boss medley that includes all the legendary music theme of the whole saga in new and even more impressive musical arrangements.

The second half of the concert focuses on the epic and intense conclusion of the saga, KINGDOM HEARTS III. More than two hours of world class entertainment to relive the story from its beginning to its end.





