INTACT Debuts at Woodburn Creatives, Redfern Next Month

INTACT is a tangibly intense performance of few words, driven by themes of inward exploration and re-invention. A dream-like and surreal performance piece, INTACT is grounded in a compelling reflection on the limitations of body and mind. And it is the thrilling debut work for Fuser Production.

Following a soldier upon his return from war, INTACT asks us to interrogate how we reinvent ourselves in an attempt to adapt to extreme challenges. Unable to relate to whom one once was, and without a compass to direct one towards any sense of purpose, both the protagonist and the audience are encouraged to sit in what 'stuck' feels like and confront the hero's transformation in a revealing experience of identity.

INTACT is performed by Steve Lu and Olivia Hardley who co-devised the work with the creative team of French-born company founder Cecile Payet, Emily Yali and Sabrina Muszynski. Set design by Sam Wylie, lighting by Travis Kecek and video production by Kalani Gacon of Video Friendly Dog Films.

Immerse yourself in Fuser Production's first piece, an evocative, immersive encounter with the transformative power of theatre. The audience is invited to remain and engage in open discussion with the creative team to explore the evening's experience. Engage and re-ignite the excitement of live performance and a night out with friends!

Fuser Production was born out of a desire to merge the disciplines of live performance. Their mission is to stir the human spirit and incite creativity by providing awe, challenge and inspiration through original and compelling art. With a passion for physical storytelling, every actor's gesture is expressed dynamically and holds meaning. Focused on intimate engagements, they think big but remain small, combining character, movement, music and story to connect viscerally to their audience through their bodies and imagination.

Dates: 26 May to 27 June | Wed to Sat 7.30pm, Sun 6.30pm

Tickets: $40 / $30 conc. Book: www.trybooking.com/BQHUY