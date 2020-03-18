Hayes Theatre Co. Announces Temporary Closure

In response to restrictions on indoor gatherings announced by the Department of Health this morning, Hayes Theatre Co has cancelled all performances until Sunday June 21. This means that there will be no further performances of The Bridges of Madison County and both Merrily We Roll Along and Dubbo Championship Wrestling will be postponed.

Read the full statement below:

Sadly, the intimacy and immediacy of a performance at Hayes is incompatible with social distancing recommendations and the health and wellbeing of our performers, staff and patrons has to be of the upmost priority right now.

We're devastated by the impact being felt right across the creative community and the loss of opportunity for our incredible artists. Making art is hard; this goes far beyond that.

We're not stopping working at Hayes. We'll be putting our energy and resources into creative development and when the time comes to welcome audiences back, we promise to have wonders in store for you.

If you have tickets to any of the three productions, a member of our box office team will be in touch to organise a full refund (including booking fee). We'd like to ask that you consider converting the value of your tickets to a tax-deductible donation to Hayes, if it's within your means. Support from individuals is a huge part of our income and the only way we can put our musicals onstage. To lose that support as well as our box office income for the next three months would be a terrible blow to the company and our future productions.

Thank you for your understanding. We hope that you too are finding a way through this difficult time.





