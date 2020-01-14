H.M.S. PINAFORE Comes to Glen Street Theatre

Hayes Theatre Co. brings H.M.S. PINAFORE to Glen Street Theatre - but not as you know it!

Set sail on the high seas with Gilbert & Sullivan's beloved comedy of star-crossed lovers, mismatched marriages and mistaken identities. Award winning director, Kate Gaul, makes her Hayes Theatre Co. debut with this re-imagined, gender-bending, hyper-theatrical and kinky take on this Gilbert & Sullivan Classic.

Overflowing with infectious tunes such as 'I am the Monarch of the Sea', 'I'm Called Little Buttercup' and 'He is an Englishman', this nautical caper is a sharp satire of the English social hierarchical system of the Victorian Age.

Music by Arthur Sullivan, Libretto by W.S. Gilbert

Director: Kate Gaul

Music Director: Zara Stanton

Choreographer: Ash Bee

Production Designer: Melanie Liertz

Lighting Designer: Fausto Brusamolino

Sound Designer: Nate Edmondson

Stage Manager: Kirsty Walker

Starring: Josef Ber, Gavin Brown, Thomas Campbell, Tobias Cole, Hannah Greenshields, Sean Hall, Bobbie-Jean Henning, Elora Ledger, Dominic Lui, Billie Palin, Zachary Selmes, Zara Stanton

Pinafore's extraordinary popularity in Britain, America and elsewhere was followed by the similar success of a series of Gilbert and Sullivan works, including The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado. Don't miss out on this rollicking farce and get set for some hysterical hi-jinks on the high seas.

With some of the roles gender-swapped; the class battle treated more like a battle of the sexes; and the work's insistence that love is love, Pinafore's themes are timely.

Everything in the show is offered with a wink and a cheeky smile and Pinafore pokes good-natured fun at patriotism, party politics, and the rise of unqualified people to positions of authority. This is an accessible evening of music, comedy and drama for the open minded. Audiences can feel confident that Gilbert & Sullivan's sparkling music and text remain intact.

This production of HMS is an operetta created with an onstage cast and orchestra of 12.

Choose as part of a Glen Street Theatre Subscription Package or general ticket on sale from Monday 6 January from www.glenstreet.com.au or the Theatre Box Office on 9975 1455.

BOX OFFICE 9975 1455 | glenstreet.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You