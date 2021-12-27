HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, and More Cancel Performances in Sydney

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges on, performances in Sydney have been forced to cancel, including Hamilton, Come From Away, and more, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Hamilton recently announced that 14 shows have been cancelled, from December 22 to January 2, due to positive COVID-19 testing within the company. Performances are set to resume on January 5, and run at the Lyric Theatre until February 27.

Additionally, Come From Away has cancelled performances from December 26 to 30, due to cases of COVID-19 within the company. The show is scheduled to resume performances on January 1 with the season running until January 30.

Opera Australia has also been affected by the recent outbreak, cancelling performances of Great Opera Hits at the Sydney Opera House from December 26 to 28 and suspended rehearsals for La Boheme ahead of its New Year's Eve performance.

According to chief executive Fiona Allan, this is due to an outbreak across the company, in "almost every aspect of the business" including singers, despite vaccination requirements, masking, and daily tests.

At this time, the company is planning to go ahead with the New Year's Eve performance, and continue the season from January 4.

