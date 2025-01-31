HADESTOWN Will Premiere in Australia Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anaïs Mitchell's acclaimed West End and Broadway musical phenomenon Hadestown will make its Australian premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney in February.

Presented by Opera Australia and JONES Theatrical Group, rehearsals are well underway for the musical, which won eight Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2019, including Best Score and Best Director, and is still playing to packed houses five years later.

One of Australia's most popular performers Christine Anu will lead a dynamic cast of multi-talented musical theatre performers. Playing the role of narrator Hermes, Anu will be joined on stage by rising star Abigail Adriano as Eurydice, who wowed audiences as Kim in Miss Saigon, Noah Mullins as Orpheus, (West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles), Opera Australia favourite Adrian Tamburini as Hades and Elenoa Rokobaro as Persephone (Caroline or Change, tick, tick…BOOM!).

Sarah Murr, Jennifer Trijo and Imani Williams will feature as the Fates with the cast also including Afua Adjei, Devon Braithwaite, Molly Bugeja, Joshua Kobeck, Iosefa Laga'aia, Jack Lyall, Jessie Monk, Sam Richardson and Eliza Soriano.

Originating as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theatre project, along with her artistic collaborator, Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown was transformed into a genre-defying musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the sweeping ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. The hit musical also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience and invites you to imagine how the world could be.

