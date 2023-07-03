Meet the Talented Cast of WICKED at the Sydney Lyric

Wicked flies into Australia’s Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 1 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 2 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of Photo 3 REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of The Reimagined West End Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE MUSICAL
Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Conce Photo 4 Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition Final 

Meet the Talented Cast of WICKED at the Sydney Lyric

The final cast members have been revealed for the Broadway Blockbuster musical WICKED, which flies into Australia’s Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August.

Rising star Zoe Coppinger will be the Elphaba Standby, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Zoe made her professional music theatre debut at age 18 in The Production Company’s season of Gypsy and has since performed in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Guys and Dolls, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Boy From Oz,Curtains, Fiddler On The Roof and Muriel’s Wedding. Most recently, Zoe played the role of Missy in Crossroads Live’s 9 to 5.

The talented group of performers comprising the WICKED Ensemble and Swings includes Christian Ambesi, Conor Bann-Murray, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Eli Cooper, Matt Cranleigh, Joseph Donovan, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Andrew Kroenert, Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Jackson Reedman, Amelia Sanzo, Edward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Jessica Vellucci, Mietta White and Jun Woodfield.

These stellar performers join the already announced lead cast of Courtney Monsma as Glinda, Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, Robyn Nevin in the role of Madame Morrible, Todd McKenney as the Wizard, Liam Head as Fiyero, Adam Murphy playing Dr Dillamond,Shewit Belay in the role of Nessarose and Kurtis Papadinis as Boq.

On behalf of his Co-producers, John Frost said, “We received over 2,000 applications when the casting call for WICKED went out, we auditioned over 1,000 of Australia’s top performers and are so excited with the calibre and talent of every one of our cast members. WICKED is loved by Australians, and we have no doubt audiences will embrace our ‘thrillifying’ cast led by Courtney and Sheridan. We can’t wait for it to open in Sydney in August, for Australia to fall in love with the show all over again.”

Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is “A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

The musical has played in 16 countries around the world including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, The Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, and has been translated into six languages. WICKED has become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history (surpassing Cats).

The novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire, published in 1995, has sold 5.5 million copies, with 5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical’s success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.  

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Experience the unforgettable, award-winning musical WICKED in Sydney this year.

Performance Details:

Venue                                  Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season                                 From 25 August 2023

Performance Times         Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6:30pm

Prices:                                   From $79.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings:                            ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: Reuben Kaye Is Finally Able To Bring His Award Winning THE BUTCH IS BACK To Sydney Photo
REVIEW: Reuben Kaye Is Finally Able To Bring His Award Winning THE BUTCH IS BACK To Sydney, Delighting An Eager Audience At Enmore Theatre

International icon of intelligent cabaret, Reuben Kaye, has finally been able to present THE BUTCH IS BACK in Sydney and the 1600 strong audience at Enmore Theatre couldn’t have been happier to have the Melbourne born Glamazon grace the Sydney stage after the April show was cancelled due to security and safety concerns.

2
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS

CITY OF ANGELS bursts onto the Hayes stage with a finely tuned cast and voices to die for. With memorable songs, witty dialogue, and a touch of noir, CITY OF ANGELS offers a captivating exploration of storytelling and the price one pays for success in the City of Dreams.

3
Bob Downe Returns To Paddo RSL in August Photo
Bob Downe Returns To Paddo RSL in August

After his sell out success of Viva Bob Vegas! Bob Downe is bringing back his new swinging cabaret Jazzy! to the Paddo RSL 26th & 27th August 2023.

4
50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB Comes to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Photo
50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB Comes to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will welcome Annabel Crabb and her hit one-woman show: 50 Odd Years Of Crabb in November for an exclusive Sydney season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Roslyn Packer Theatre (9/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Preliminaries and Semi Finals
Sydney Conservatorium of Music (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bronte
Genesian Theatre Company (7/01-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tales of Hoffmann
Joan Sutherland Theatre (7/11-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumb Kids
KXT on Broadway (6/23-7/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/19-7/30)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music for a New World - The Metropolitan Orchestra
Marrickville Town Hall (8/20-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You