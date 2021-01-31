Final Performances of FROZEN in Sydney Released

The countdown is on for Sydneysiders to experience the magic of Disney's Frozen, with final performances for the much-anticipated Australian premiere season of the hit Broadway musical being released from 9am Friday 5 February 2021.

Tickets to final performances from May 5 to May 23 2021 will be made available.

The incredible new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins began performances at the Capitol Theatre on 1 December 2020 to critical and audience acclaim. It was the first major touring musical to open in Australia since the global pandemic began and has helped to establish a path forward for re-opening live theatre in Australia.

This is the last chance to see the show in Sydney before it opens in Melbourne at Her Majesty's Theatre in June 2021.

Disney Theatrical Productions offer accessible pricing options, including some tickets in each performance available for as low as $49.50 (plus Ticketmaster transaction fee). Prices for the newly released weeks are as follows:

MAY 5, 2021 - MAY 23, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Evenings: $49.50 - $159.00

Matinee performances and Friday to Sunday Evenings: $49.50 - $199.50

Prices apply for performance dates listed at the time of release but may change without notice. As prices and schedule are subject to change, please visit Ticketmaster for the most up-to-date information. A Ticketmaster transaction fee of $8.95 will apply to online transactions.

Customers who wish to buy 4 tickets at once can save up to $77* with a Frozen Me+3 pack. To purchase, customers simply find their preferred performance and select four seats with Me+3 prices. The Me+3 ticket option is subject to availability and valid for select performances each week outside school holidays. Applicable performances are found by visiting ticketmaster.com.au/frozen and selecting the "ME+3 TICKET OPTION" drop down.

Tickets for final performances go on sale to the general public at 9am Friday 5 February 2021 and are available from www.frozenthemusical.com.au.