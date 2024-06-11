FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres Will Host SIXBYTHREE in July

Performances run Friday 5th July – Saturday 6th July.

Jun. 11, 2024
FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres Will Host SIXBYTHREE in July
FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres will unveil sixbythree, a festival of six dance works by three choreographers over three events on the 5th & 6th July 2024. This innovative lineup invites audience participation, from immersive experiences in a recreated old Western setting to intimate one-on-one 'conversations' between dancers and audience members.

First of the three is Cowboy, a humorous, solo contemporary-dance work with an original sound score composed by Ben Ely that transports us to the set of a Western film. The free-roaming audience explores intimate settings and vast, open landscapes in choreographer Michael Smith’s cowboy fantasy world.

“From surfing trains and taming horses to wandering the desert, Cowboy holds a deeper inquiry into the existence of a shared humanity beyond fantasy. By committing entirely to the iconography of a cowboy, I seek to expose desires and vulnerabilities that exist in our pursuit to form identity.” – Michael Smith

Quartette, a mixed dance bill of four works, is a collaboration between award-winning choreographer/director Lewis Major and his mentor.

The unique repertoire pieces investigate poetic possibilities, universal rhythms, and cycles performed by Major’s dancers. This is a captivating evening of connection between internal and external worlds and non-duality, set in a lightscape compared to Gustav Klimt’s paintings (Maggie Tonkin, Dance Australia).

Rounding out the festival is Lien, an exceptional one-on-one performance that embodies the beauty of human connection and the power of shared moments. In a unique and intimate exchange, one audience member and one dancer come together on an empty stage for a spontaneous 10-minute performance.




