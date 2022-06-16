FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres Present Let's DANCE Double Bill in August

FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres present Let's DANCE, August 11 to 13, a double-bill by Chris Chua (BeatStorm) and Ryuichi Fujimura (Fall! Falter!! Dance!!!), FORM's third Dance Bites 2022 season.

BeatStorm is a rhythm game performed by Chris Chua and Nasim Patel requiring rigorous, sequenced movement to survive. The work was inspired by Dance Dance Revolution, the pioneering rhythm and dance genre video game. Watch Chris and Nasim GAME and audiences can participate!

Chris Chua is a computer programmer who completed a Bachelor of Science at Monash University, and studied contemporary dance at Deakin University. The mashup of video and physical games in Chris' practice is what makes them fun. A Victorian College of the Arts graduate, Nasim Patel is an artist whose practice heavily engages with the virtual, exploring the act of escapism through the digital realm.

"A true integration of technology and performance that had me desperate to get up and move!" Lucy Guerin

Fall! Falter!! Dance!!! is a humorous, poignant and sincere autobiographical solo, a take on a contemporary dancer's life, in which recognition is limited and the reward is small. Through Ryuichi Fujimura's solo, a self-devised performance work, he asks himself the fundamental question: 'why perform?'

The work combines storytelling, 80s dance flicks and anecdotes of personal failures. For the premiere presentation with FORM he will be working with Laura Turner who will be using lo-fi animation to create various projected images on a soundtrack including classic rock tunes and a nod to independent American cinema.

Fall! Falter!! Dance!!! is the last chapter of Fujimura's HERE NOW Trilogy made of three autobiographical solos including How Did I Get Here? (2015) and How I Practice My Religion (2017). The first two works will be performed at The Old Fitz Theatre, 2 - 6 August, a week prior to Ryuichi's season at Riverside Theatres.

"Ryuichi is a convincing performer whose intensity of thought is expressed in relatively simple yet dynamic actions" Sydney Morning Herald

FORM's Program Manager Agnès Michelet says: "In this double-bill, FORM welcomes the opportunity of partnering with Dancehouse to support the work of Australian independent choreographers. Chris Chua premiered BeatStorm at Dancehouse earlier this year to an enraptured audience and we look forward to presenting these two unconventional artists side by side."

Let's DANCE

When: Thursday 11 August at 7:15pm, Friday 12 August at 7:15pm, Saturday 13 August at 2pm 13 August at 7:15pm

Duration: 105 minutes including audience participation

Tickets: Adult: $38 Con: $28

Where: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta - Lennox Theatre

Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/lets-dance-chua-fujimura/ Booking fees apply