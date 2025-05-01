FOLK REIMAGINED: EAST IN SYMPHONY Comes to Sydney Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the power of Chinese folk tradition mixed with the grandeur of Western symphony as Ryan Maxwell Event presents Folk Reimagined: East in Symphony, a ground-breaking, new musical collaboration between the Guizhou Chinese Orchestra and The Australia Orchestra, at the Sydney Opera House on Monday 7th July and the Melbourne Recital Centre on Wednesday 9th July.

Featuring over 70 musicians, two renowned soloists from China – jinghu musician Jiang Kemei, suona player Zhang Qianyuan,– and the ethereal harmonies of the UNESCO Cultural Heritage-listed Guizhou Kam Grand Choir, Folk Reimagined shares the essence of Eastern culture on the global stage, blending tradition with innovation through bold new arrangements of timeless works.

Guizhou Chinese Orchestra Chief Conductor Long Guohong said “By blending traditional Chinese instruments with the Western symphonic form, we hope to offer a fresh sound — one that speaks to both heritage and the contemporary spirit of our time. Every melody in this concert carries a story from the land where we come from. I hope audiences in Australia will not only hear the music, but feel the heart of Guizhou”.

This one-of-kind performance celebrates the deep integration of traditional Chinese instruments with the structural brilliance of the symphonic form.

From the stirring energy of Yin Chengzong’s iconic Yellow River Piano Concerto to vivid orchestral interpretations of stories from China’s Four Great Classical Novels, Folk Reimagined journeys through the soul of Chinese folk tradition. The program culminates with the world premiere of a spectacular new symphonic fantasy, Black Myth: Wukong, inspired by the contemporary gaming phenomenon of the same name.

