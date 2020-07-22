FBi Radio Announces The Return Of CANVAS

FBi Radio has announced the return of CANVAS, its flagship arts and ideas platform. CANVAS has been rested and re-imagined as a fortnightly 30 minute podcast championing the voices of artists. The first episode of CANVAS: Unframing Art and Ideas will air this Saturday 25th July at 2:30pm on FBi Radio 94.5FM.

To celebrate, CANVAS are throwing a long-weekend of celebratory digital programming from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th July taking place on the CANVAS Instagram account. Local artists including Rainbow Chan, Sidney McMahon, Manisha Anjali, Susie Anderson, Lill Colgan and more respond to the question; 'What is keeping you grounded?' with digital video, text and playlists.

The re-imagined CANVAS podcast is intended to be a living archive, a time for ideas to collide and a platform for audiences to hear, engage and be enveloped by art.

The first episode of CANVAS will be broadcast on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 2:30pm on FBi Radio 94.5FM. Entitled 'Stone', episode one focuses on the foundations of our physical world, facilitating discussions around sovereignty, extraction, care and limitations. Featuring discussions with Megan Cope, Alana Hunt and Chris Griffith, plus an evocative sound work by Katie West and a responsive poem by Neika Lehman. 'Stone' is one of a trio of episodes which are bound together by the overarching theme of 'Ground'.

On the theme of 'stone', the CANVAS team have said, "Stone is the stuff of buildings, borders and walls. And when those structures fall, their rubble and ruins are stone. Stone is the home of ancestors, the surface on which we walk. Stone is an embodiment of time, hard and rigid but when worn down, crumbly and soft. Stone is the grounding theme of our first re-launched episode of CANVAS, in this episode we explore the poetic properties of Stone as a foundation of our physical world through the artworks, practices and ideas of the artists who are featured in the episode."

CANVAS Executive Producer Anna May Kirk has said about the platform's re-launch: "CANVAS is a vital platform for championing the voices of artists. We are so excited to reinvigorate CANVAS as a 30 minute fortnightly podcast that unframes art and ideas, providing opportunities for artists to share their research, thoughts and artworks in a way that is accessible to anyone, anywhere at anytime. CANVAS has been a platform for artists since 2007 and we are honoured to continue the work of the numerous hosts, researchers and producers who have built CANVAS for over a decade."

The digital re-launch of CANVAS will feature videos, playlists and texts from local artists Rainbow Chan, Skelton & Conway, Sidney McMahon, Jen Atherton & André Shannon, Jesse Rye, Susie Anderson, Wendy Yu, Manisha Anjali, Jamaica Moana and Lill Colgan. Each artist has responded to the question 'What is keeping you grounded?' with a digital work that will be published on the CANVAS Instagram (@canvas_fbi94.5) between 10am Friday 24th July and 6pm Sunday 26th July.

EVENT DETAILS:

CANVAS: Unframing Art & Ideas ~ Digital Re-launch

DATE: Friday 24th July 10am - Sunday 26th July 6pm

LOCATION: Online via the CANVAS Instagram (@canvas_fbi94.5)

