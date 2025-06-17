EMERALD CITY Comes to Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre will present David Williamson’s 1980s classic play, Emerald City, an iconic tale of ambition, power and the quest for success, from 18th July to 23rd August.

Led by Ensemble’s Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry (The Lover & The Dumb Waiter, The Great Divide, Midnight Murder at Hamlington Hall), and featuring an incredible cast of Ensemble favourites including Danielle Carter (Boxing Day BBQ, The Norman Conquests), Rachel Gordon (The Norman Conquests, Odd Man Out) and Matt Minto (Benefactors, Rhinestone Rex), Emerald City explores the rivalries and compromises one must make in the pursuit of fame and fortune.

Lately, critically acclaimed screenwriter Colin has had more box office bombs than smash-hit sensations. Swapping the drizzly streets of Melbourne for the shimmering shores of Sydney in pursuit of success, Colin discovers that the glitz and glamour of the Emerald City may be more alluring than he first thought… power, influence and the top harbour views are glittering at his fingertips, but what will he have to sacrifice?

With a newly refreshed script that brings a sharp, contemporary edge to the classic satire, Emerald City finds new resonance in today’s cultural landscape.

Director Mark Kilmurry said, “Emerald City still sparkles in the David Williamson canon and the real surprise is how little has changed. With some glorious updates from David and this superb cast I’m very excited to dive into the world of film, glitter, sharp dialogue & harbour views.”

