EDGE Sydenham 2022 Will Take Place Next Month

Over two weekends (12 - 14 August and 19 - 21 August), arts and community unite for a celebration of Postcode 2044. This incredible program is testament to the uniquely creative, diverse, and forward-thinking neighbourhood and lifestyle for which the Inner West is famous.

Home to the highest population of cultural sector workers in Australia, this is the chance to discover where and how art is made, who is making it and why it truly does matter. Be the first to witness brand new works conceived and created across theatre, dance, and visual arts.



On Saturday 13 & Sunday 14 August follow the Creative Trails self-guided map, book a guided tour or workshop to explore an underground world of makers, machines, warehouses buzzing with artist spaces, studios, performers, and producers. Learn how creatives experiment, share stories, invent, and produce new product, bringing ideas and inspiration to our homes, streets, and public spaces.



On Saturday 20 August, bring along friends and family for a free day and night showcase of all that Postcode 2044 has to offer.



EDGE Sydenham program, workshop and information visit

